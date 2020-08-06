LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - August 6th, 2020

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Thursday, August 6th, 6:30 PM ET (Friday 4:00 AM IST)

Venue: HP Field House, Orlando, FL

The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks meet in a western conference blockbuster clash in the NBA bubble. The LA Clippers would be looking to bounce back from their defeat against the Phoenix Suns where Devin Booker single handedly dismantled their defence. On the other hand, the Luka Doncic led Dallas Mavericks would be looking to build up on their victory against the Sacramento Kings and improve their record in a tough western conference.

LA Clippers Preview

Back again on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/k8L8JfqVkM — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) August 4, 2020

The LA Clippers' haven't performed up to the mark in the NBA bubble. Fans and even neutrals would be disappointed with their performances as they are one of the strong contenders for the NBA championship. LA Clippers have already lost 2 games, one of them being against fierce rivals LA Lakers. However, head coach Doc Rivers and the team would be looking to put those losses behind and get a win against the Dallas Mavericks. LA Clippers would be facing a fragile Dallas Mavericks defence, so it is likely that both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will have a good game.

Key Player- Kawhi Leonard

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers

After having a quiet game for three quarters, Kawhi Leonard came alive in the fourth quarter and almost snatched a victory from Phoenix Suns' hands. He displayed excellent defensive skills while ensuring the LA Clippers scored on almost every possession down the stretch. The LA Clippers will hoping they get the same Kawhi Leonard for the game against Dallas Mavericks as they will be looking to improve their win record. Leonard will be instrumental for the LA Clippers against the Dallas Mavericks because they don't have a favourable defensive match-up option against him.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks will be bouyed after their win against the Sacramento Kings and will be looking to emulate the same result against the out of form LA Clippers.The Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis tandem has clicked for the Dallas Mavericks as they statistically have been the best offence in the NBA this season. They are the seventh in the western conference standings, so they would looking to climb up by winning most of their games to get a favourable match-up in the playoffs.

Key Player- Luka Doncic

Houston Rockets v Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic, who is playing his sophomore season in the NBA, had a historical night against the Sacramento Kings as he recorded a stat line of 34 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists. Doncic has been a pleasure to watch this NBA season and the LA Clippers will have to be wary of his scoring and playmaking threat. Doncic has also been a dark horse candidate for the MVP award this season and is a lock for the All NBA First Team.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

J.J. Barea, Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Match Prediction

It should be a close game, as both the teams boast of superstars who can take over games at their will. The LA Clippers will have to play tough defence against the pair of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis while hoping that their stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have a good outing. The Dallas Mavericks tend to slack off in the closing minutes, so the LA Clippers should just about win this fixture.

Where to watch LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks?

Local coverage of the game will be available on FOX Sports South West.National coverage of the game will be available on TNT. You can also live stream this match-up via the NBA League Pass.