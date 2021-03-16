LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - March 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Playoff rivals LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks face off at the American Airlines Center on Monday in what promises to be an intriguing game. This matchup will be a first of a two-game mini-series. The fixture has tended to produce thrillers and we could be in for one more come Monday.

Their first meeting of the season was one of the most memorable games in NBA history in which the Clippers were down 50 points at halftime.

The past few weeks have been quite eventful for both teams. The LA Clippers have started tanking lately, they have lost seven of their last eleven games and their offense seems to be in disarray. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks have turned things around. They are entering this matchup having won seven of their last ten games and are looking good to continue that dominant run.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Monday, March 15th; 9:00 PM ET (Tuesday, March 16th; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Dallas Mavericks

As mentioned earlier, the Dallas Mavericks are on a resurgence. They have beaten teams with better records in the past few weeks and are steadily climbing the conference standings. The star duo of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis are combining for nearly 50 points per outing and their recent dominant form has taken the Mavericks to 8th in the Western Conference.

The Mavericks won their last outing against the Nuggets by 13 points. They took over at the beginning of the second quarter and didn't give up the lead till the end. The two big men, Nikola Jokic and Kristaps Porzingis, went head-to-head in the game, trading buckets as Porzingis' 25 points bested Jokic's 26-point effort.

Meanwhile, Josh Richardson is a big part of their success as well. He starts in the backcourt with Doncic instead of Hardaway Jr. and has recorded back-to-back 20+ point games.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

San Antonio Spurs v Dallas Mavericks

Young Slovenian phenom Luka Doncic is undoubtedly the team's key player. He deservingly earned his second All-Star selection this season and at just 21 years old, he is in conversation for his first-ever MVP award. Doncic is the third-highest in the league in triple-doubles this season, with 8 in 34 games. He has been described as a "swiss army knife" as he is averaging a near triple-double so far averaging 28.2 points, 9.1 assists, and 8.4 rebounds.

G - Luka Doncic, G - Josh Richardson, F - Dorian Finney-Smith, F - Maxi Kleber, C - Kristaps Porzingis.

LA Clippers Preview

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers

The LA Clippers have fallen into a slump. The efficacy of their offense has gone down and several analysts continue to say that the team needs a bonafide point guard. A bevy of NBA trade rumors have been linked to the team and many expect them to acquire more pieces before the March 25th NBA trade deadline.

On a positive note, the LA Clippers' two stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have continued to put up great numbers, combining for nearly 50 points per game. Meanwhile, Patrick Beverly continues to struggle with injury issues and Reggie Jackson is often taking his place in the lineup.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers v Washington Wizards

Although Paul George's contribution is invaluable, Kawhi Leonard's production on both sides of the floor is what sets him apart. Many analysts believed his defense would be compromised because of the bigger scoring burden on him, but he has continued to impress on the defensive side of the floor. Leonard is often dropping 27 a night while also gaurding the opposition's best player.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson, G - Paul George, F - Kawhi Leonard, F - Nicolas Batum, C - Serge Ibaka.

Clippers vs Mavericks Match Prediction

Although they are the better team and hold a superior record, the LA Clippers recent form makes it harder to pick them as favorites. The LA Clippers run the risk of slipping out of the top 4 seeds if they don't address the issues facing the roster. They have gone from the 3rd-best offense to the 8th-best and their rebounding numbers have taken a hit as well. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks are on a dominant run and could quite easily beat the LA Clippers.

Where to watch the Clippers vs Mavericks game?

The LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks game will have local coverage on the FOX Sports Southwest and FOX Sports Prime Ticket. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.

