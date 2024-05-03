LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Preview - May 3, 2024 | Game 6, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks matchup is one of the two 2024 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Friday. This will be the sixth game of their best-of-seven series, with Dallas leading the series 3-2. The Mavs won Game 5 123-93 on the road on Wednesday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Game 6 preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for May 3.

The Mavericks hold a 100-73 all-time advantage in the regular season, while the Clippers lead the playoffs 10-8. Dallas won Game 5 behind Luka Doncic’s 28 points and 10 assists. Paul George had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Clippers.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

Game 6 of the LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Western Conference first-round series is scheduled for Friday, May 3, at American Airlines Center. The game begins at 9:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on ESPN. It will also be broadcast on Bally Sports SW-DAL and Bally Sports SoCal. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Clippers (+270) vs. Mavericks (-340)

Spread: Clippers (+8) vs. Mavericks (-8)

Total (O/U): Clippers -110 (o207.5) vs. Mavericks -110 (u207.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks preview

The Clippers suffered a blowout 123-93 loss at home on Wednesday. None of their players shot the ball great, as evidenced by their 37.9% field-goal percentage. Paul George and Terance Mann led the team in shooting with 15 points each. While Mann shot decent at 50.0%, George was 30.8% from the floor. James Harden went two-of-12 shooting for just seven points.

A lot needs to be fixed if LA is to win Game 6 on the road and extend the series to seven games.

The Mavericks, on the other hand, were exemplary from the field, shooting 54.0%. With the crucial win on the road, Dallas can now close out the series at home and set up its second-round series against the OKC Thunder.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks starting lineups, subs and rotations

Kawhi Leonard is out with a knee injury, while Terance Mann is questionable with a right lower leg contusion. Mann should, however, play given the elimination nature of the game. LA coach Ty Lue should start:

PG: James Harden SG: Terance Mann SF: Paul George PF: Amir Coffey C: Ivica Zubac

The Clippers’ key substitutes should be Russell Westbrook, Norman Powell and Mason Plumlee.

The Mavericks will be without Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (ankle sprain). Dallas coach Jason Kidd should start:

PG: Luka Doncic SG: Kyrie Irving SF: Derrick Jones Jr. PF: P.J. Washington C: Daniel Gafford

Dallas’ key substitutes should be Maxi Kleber, Dereck Lively II and Josh Green.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks betting tips

James Harden has an over/under of 20.5 points. After an off night in Game 5, expect Harden to be better and score over 20.5 points.

Luka Doncic has an over/under of 33.5 points. Expect Doncic to come out aggressive, as he and the Mavs attempt to close out the series at home. The MVP candidate should have more than 33.5 points.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks prediction

The Mavericks are favored to win at home and close out the series on Friday. While more games (three out of five) have been won by the road team in this series than the home team, that shouldn’t be the case in Game 6.

Dallas should easily cover the spread for a win, especially with Kawhi Leonard out. This should be a fairly high-scoring game with the team total being over 207.5 points.