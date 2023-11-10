LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament (Nov 10) 

The Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers will square off at the American Airlines Arena on Friday, November 10, for NBA In-Season Tournament action. The game begins at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be shown live on Bally Sports SW-DAL and Bally Sports SoCal.

The Clippers, since trading for James Harden, have not won in the last two games. Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors halted the Mavericks' momentum in their most recent game, where the Mavericks lost by 11 points.

This is going to be a tight contest between two star-studded teams. With the homecourt advantage and consistency, the Mavericks are seen by sportsbooks as the safer pick compared to the Clippers.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Game Details

Teams: LA Clippers (3-4) vs. Dallas Mavericks (6-2)

Date and Time: Nov. 10, 2023 | 8:30 p.m. ET

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Game Preview

After winning back-to-back games against the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic, the Mavericks were brought back down to earth by the Toronto Raptors in their most recent game, losing 127-116.

Luka Doncic had his usual MVP numbers of 31 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and four steals, shooting 11-of-26 from the field. Kyrie Irving helped in the scoring department with 22 points, while Tim Hardaway Jr. came off the bench with 17 points.

The LA Clippers are coming into this game with a three-game losing streak and hope to end the drought soon. They just acquired James Harden two games ago and have been trying to adjust him to the starting lineup. The former league MVP had 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists in their most recent loss against the Brooklyn Nets.

Paul George had 24 points, seven rebounds and three steals against the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard struggled, shooting only 7-of-16 from the field, and managed to finish with 17 points.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Odds and Predictions

Moneyline: Clippers (+115) vs Mavericks (-135)

Spread: Clippers +2.0 (-110) vs Mavericks -2.0 (-110)

Total (O/U): Clippers (o233) vs Mavericks (u233)

The inconsistency and adjustment phase of the Clippers will make them the riskier pick to make in this game. It would probably take some time before the team figures out how they will play with James Harden, and that makes the Mavericks, who have the home-court advantage, the most logical bet to make.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting Lineups

Clippers

The Clippers have both Russell Westbrook and James Harden in their starting lineup, and they are anticipated to monopolize the backcourt once again. Meanwhile, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Ivica Zubac should will start in the frontcourt.

Mavericks

Unless there is an injury, the Mavericks will be led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in the backcourt. Dwight Powell has been starting at center and should continue to do so until Derrick Lively II is ready to take over. Derrick Jones Jr. and Gary Williams should round out the starting five against the Clippers.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Top 3 Players Stats

Paul George

25.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.6 steals

Kawhi Leonard

21.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals

Russell Westbrook

15.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.6 steals

Luka Doncic

31.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.4 steals

Tim Hardaway Jr.

18.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists