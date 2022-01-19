LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 19th , 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets are set to host the LA Clippers at Ball Arena on Wednesday as part of their six-game homestand. This will be the third matchup of the season between both teams, with the series tied at 1-1. It will also be the first game of the season series to be played in Denver.

The Clippers were triumphant in their last matchup against the Nuggets, coming back from a 25-point deficit to get an 87-85 win. They are also coming off a 139-133 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday. With Paul George and Kawhi Leonard out, Nicolas Batum and the rest of the LA Clippers will keep fighting for a playoff spot.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are currently 2-1 in their current six-game homestand. They lost to the Utah Jazz, 125-102 on Monday but won against the Portland Trail Blazers and LA Lakers. Nikola Jokic continues to carry the Nuggets without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

LA Clippers Injury Report

The LA Clippers have six players on their injury report against the Denver Nuggets. Five players are listed as out, while one is questionable. Luke Kennard has cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols, but his conditioning makes him doubtful for Wednesday's game.

After being assigned to the NBA G-League, Keon Johnson and Jay Scrubb are both out. Jason Preston is still recovering from offseason foot surgery, as is Kawhi Leonard, who underwent right knee surgery to repair a partially torn ACL.

Paul George is unavailable due to an elbow injury. George is set to be re-evaluated in four weeks, but there is a possibility that he could be done for this campaign. As for Leonard, there are expectations he might be able to play later in the season.

Player Status Reason Paul George Out Right Elbow Injury Keon Johnson Out G League Assignment Luke Kennard Questionable Conditioning Kawhi Leonard Out Right Knee Injury Jason Preston Out Right Foot Injury Jay Scrubb Out G League Assignment

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets have five players on the injury list for Wednesday's matchup against the LA Clippers. All of them are unavailable as they are still recovering from their respective surgeries.

Jamal Murray is recuperating from left knee surgery while Michael Porter Jr. is still in recovery after undergoing lumbar spine surgery last year. Recently, both Vlatko Concar and Bol Bol underwent right foot surgery. P.J. Dozier also had to go under the knife to repair a torn ACL. JaMychal Green is out due to the league's health and safety protocols.

Bol and Dozier are still on the Nuggets' injury report for this game, which means the three-team trade with the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs is not yet official. If the trade is approved, Bol and Dozier will head to Boston, Bryn Forbes goes to Denver and Juancho Hernangomez ends up in San Antonio.

Player Status Reason Bol Bol Out Right Foot Injury Vlatko Concar Out Right Foot Injury P.J. Dozier Out Left Knee Injury JaMychal Green Out Health and Safety Protocols Jamal Murray Out Left Knee Injury Michael Porter Jr. Out Lumbar Spine Injury

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

In the absence of their two superstars, the LA Clippers have to rely on their veteran players. Reggie Jackson will lead the team as the starting point guard, joined by Amir Coffey at shooting guard. Nicolas Batum hopes to turn back the clock as he starts at small forward.

Marcus Morris Sr. continues to be reliable at power forward while Ivica Zubac is their rock at the center position. The LA Clippers' roster is one of the deepest in the league with solid players such as Terance Mann, Eric Bledsoe, Isaiah Hartenstein, Luke Kennard, Brandon Boston Jr. and Serge Ibaka contributing off the bench.

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets are not expected to make any changes to their usual starting lineup. Nikola Jokic, the reigning MVP, will start at center. Joining Jokic in the frontcourt are Aaron Gordon at small forward and Jeff Green in the power forward position.

The Nuggets' backcourt will consist of Monte Morris and Will Barton. Their rotation also includes players such as Facundo Campazzo, Austin Rivers, Davon Reed, Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji.

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets: Starting 5s

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Amir Coffey | Small Forward - Nicolas Batum | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Ivica Zubac

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Monte Morris | Shooting Guard - Will Barton | Small Forward - Aaron Gordon | Power Forward - Jeff Green | Center - Nikola Jokic

