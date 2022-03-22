LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 22nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets host the LA Clippers at Ball Arena on Tuesday. The two teams are facing off for the fourth and final time this season with Nuggets holding a 2-1 lead in the season series.

The Clippers have entered a rough stretch of games. After their five-game win streak in late February, they lost six of their next eight games. They are six games behind the 7th-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves and 4.5 ahead of the 9th-seeded LA Lakers.

It looks like Tyronn Lue and his men are destined for the play-in tournament, regardless of the final ten games of the season.

The Nuggets, on the other hand, are in a tougher situation as compared to their opponents. They are currently 6th in the West, just 0.5 games ahead of the surging Minnesota Timberwolves (who have won 10 of their last 12).

They are two games behind the 5th-seeded Dallas Mavericks and the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic is under a lot of pressure to either maintain their position or improve in the standings or else they will find themselves in the play-in tournament.

LA Clippers Injury Report

Head coach Tyronn Lue of the LA Clippers

The Clippers' injury report has been the same for weeks, featuring players with serious long-term injuries who are out for the foreseeable future. That includes Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Norman Powell, Jason Preston and Jay Scrubb.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Kawhi Leonard Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Paul George Out Right Elbow UCL Tear - Recovery Jason Preston Out Right Foot Injury - Recovery Jay Scrubb Out Right Foot Injury - Recovery Norman Powell Out Left Foot - Fractured Medial Sesamoid Bone

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Facundo Campazzo of the Denver Nuggets against the Golden State Warriors

The Nuggets also feature several players who are out until further notice. Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Vlatko Cancar are out for weeks. According to the team, there is a slight chance that Porter Jr. might return in time for the playoffs but there is no significant update on Murray.

Additionally, Zeke Nnaji is out due to bilateral knee soreness and JaMychal Green is probable to play due to hip contusion.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Jamal Murray Out Left Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Michael Porter Jr. Out Lumbar Spine Injury - Surgery Vlatko Cancar Out Right Foot Fracture - Surgery Zeke Nnaji Out Bilateral Knee Soreness JaMychal Green Probable Left Hip Contusion

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Betting Odds & Spreads - March 22nd, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread LA Clippers 36-37 +230 O 223.0 +7.0 Denver Nuggets 42-30 -280 U 223.0 -7.0

The Nuggets are favored to win this game because it is at their home in Colorado. They have a better record and fewer injuries as compared to the Clippers as well.

Odds sourced from Caesars SB

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Betting Tips

LA Clippers Betting Tips

The Clippers are on a three-game losing streak and have lost six of their last eight. The Clippers are 16-22 on the road this season. The Clippers have the 8th-best defense but also the 4th-worst offense in the league.

Denver Nuggets Betting Tips

The Nuggets have four of their last six games. The Nuggets are 20-14 at home this season. Nikola Jokic has a double-double in 58 of the 65 games he has played this season.

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

The Clippers will deploy their most recent lineup where Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann start in the backcourt with Amir Coffey and Luke Kennard coming off the bench. Nicolas Batum will start as the four and Marcus Morris Sr. will retain his small forward position. Ivica Zubac should return to the center position as usual.

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets will likely start Jeff Green as the small forward for this game with Monte Morris and Will Barton running the backcourt. Nikola Jokic is the team's bonafide center and Aaron Gordon will play the four.

The Nuggets hold a 2-1 season series lead over the Clippers. The Nuggets have the 7th-best offense in the league while the Clippers are bottom 4 in that category. Nikola Jokic is averaging 8.0 assists per game this season so far.

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Terance Mann | F - Marcus Morris Sr. | F - Nicolas Batum | C - Ivica Zubac.

Denver Nuggets

G - Monte Morris | G - Will Barton | F - Jeff Green | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic.

