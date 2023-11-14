The LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets is one of the 10 games set by the league for the NBA In-Season Tournament on November 14, Tuesday. This is the first time that the Clippers battle the Nuggets this season. In their last 10 meetings, the LA Clippers won only once, back on January 11, 2022. Since then the Nuggets have won six games against them in a row.

The LA Clippers are coming in on a five-game losing streak and four fresh from the James Harden trade. Their most recent opponents were the Memphis Grizzlies, who beat them by four points at the Crypto.com Arena.

On the other side, the Denver Nuggets got their four-game winning streak snapped by the Houston Rockers with the final score of 104-107. Their record now stands at 8-2 and they are tied for first in the NBA Western Conference with the Dallas Mavericks.

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets matchup is slated to happen on Tuesday, November 14 at the Ball Arena, in the Colorado Mountains. The game starts at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will be shown love on television through the TNT and Altitude Sports Network. Both feeds can be viewed through an online livestream by subscribing to NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Clippers (+2--) vs Nuggets (-240)

Spread: Clippers +6 (-110) vs -6 Nuggets (-110)

Total (O/U): Clippers (u223.5) vs Nuggets (o223.5)

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets: Preview

The Denver Nuggets will not have Jamal Murray until early December as he heals his quadriceps injury. Jay Huff and Vlatko Cancar are also marked 'out indefinitely' and both of them have no timeline yet on when they will return.

Meanwhile, Mason Plumlee is out of the Clippers roster until mid-January due to his knee injury. Brandon Boston Jr. is also not going to play and may rejoin the Clippers by late November once the quadricep injury is fully healed.

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted lineups

The LA Clippers is expected to go with their usual starting five with James Harden and Russell Westbrook sharing the backcourt. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Ivica Zubac round up the Clippers starting five set up by Coach Ty Lue.

With no Jamal Murray, Reggie Jackson has been consistently in the starting point guard position along with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Nikola Jokic is always a lock a the center position as long as he is healthy and he is joined by lengthy players Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon.

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets: Betting tips

Among all the props given to the Clippers, James Harden is the most interesting one as he is given 11.5 points. This should be broken easily by Harden as the Clippers would try to go to him and get the former league MVP accustomed to their system.

Nikola Jokic has been averaging 29.8 points per game this season and he is given the props of 31.5. He has broken that mark in four out of the last five games. If the game is close, he should definitely break it, especially with Jamal Murray out.

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction

For the past two games, the Denver Nuggets are going under the total while the Clippers in their last game went under as well. Entering this match, the defense will probably prevail even more and expect the total to be under.

Meanwhile, the spread of 8 points is too wide and we might see the Clippers coming out swinging and trying to keep up with the Nuggets. The spread may not be covered once the final buzzer sounds.