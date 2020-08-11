LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Match Preview - August 12th, 2020

Fixture - LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets

Date & Time - August 12th, 9 PM ET (August 13th, 6:30 AM IST)

Location - ESPN (WWOS), Orlando, Florida

The LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets meet in a highly anticipated clash in the NBA bubble. All eyes will be on stars Kawhi Leonard and Nikola Jokic in this blockbuster western conference fixture. The LA Clippers are second in the western conference standings while the Denver Nuggets are right behind them in the third place.

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers' haven't performed up to the mark in the NBA bubble. Fans and even neutrals would be disappointed with their performances as they are one of the strong contenders for the NBA championship. LA Clippers lost their last game against the Brooklyn Nets.

However, head coach Doc Rivers and the team would be looking to put those losses behind and get a win against the Denver Nuggets. LA Clippers would be facing a fragile Denver Nuggets defence, so it is likely that both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will have a good game.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard recorded a brilliant statline of 39 points, 6 assists and 4 steals against the Brooklyn Nets in a loss. The LA Clippers will hoping they get the same Kawhi Leonard for the game against Denver Nuggets as they will be looking to improve their win record. Leonard will be instrumental for the LA Clippers against the Denver Nuggets because they don't have a favourable defensive match-up option against him.

LA Clippers predicted Lineup

Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac

Denver Nuggets Preview

Ever wonder what the secret is to Nikola's dominance in the clutch? #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/Y6tNZzl1tF — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 11, 2020

Coach Mike Malone likes to have a deep squad at his disposal at all times during an NBA season. That strategy has paid off has the Denver Nuggets are only behind the LA giants Lakers and Clippers in the western conference standings. Star centre Nikola Jokic has been phenomenal once again. Canadian point guard Jamal Murray has also played an important role after his contract extension last summer. The emergence of young forward Michael Porter Jr. has also helped Denver Nuggets overcome their opponents in the NBA regular season.

Key Player- Nikola Jokic

Miami Heat v Denver Nuggets

The prolific centre from Serbia has averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists this season. He featured in his second NBA All-star game this season and played a major role in the Denver Nuggets being third in the conference. Against LA Clippers, Jokic will be matching up against young centre Ivica Zubac. He will be a dual threat against the stingy LA Clippers defence because of his court vision and scoring ability in the paint.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Torrey Craig, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets - Match Prediction

Both the teams are coming off losses into this tie. LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets will be looking to put their respective losses behind and bounce back in this fixture. We can expect to see some high level basketball as both the teams are loaded with star players. It should be a close game, but the LA Clippers should come out on top due to their superb offence.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers - Where to Watch

National coverage of the game will be available on ESPN. International viewers can catch the game on NBA league pass.

