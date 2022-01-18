LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - January 19th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers are set to visit the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Wednesday for their third encounter of the season. The first two games were played in Los Angeles, with the season series currently tied at 1-1.

Coming off a 139-133 win over the Indiana Pacers, the Clippers put together a great game on Monday. They played without their two superstars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who remain sidelined with injuries. But guys like Nicolas Batum and Reggie Jackson stepped up to earn the Clippers a nice win at home.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets lost their last game against the Utah Jazz 125-102. It was Denver's third game of their current six-game homestand. Nikola Jokic put up another triple-double, but the Nuggets still lost. They remain two games above .500 and are currently sixth in the Western Conference standings.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 19th, 10:00 PM ET (Thursday, January 20th, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers sit in eighth place in the Western Conference standings. They are still putting up a fight despite the absence of Leonard and George. Leonard, who is recovering from knee surgery, is expected to play later in the season.

Meanwhile, George has an elbow injury and the Clippers could shut him down for the rest of the season. If the season is lost, the Clippers may possibly be active sellers at the trade deadline. But if they keep on winning, there's a chance they will allow Leonard and George to return.

In their most recent matchup with the Denver Nuggets, the Clippers came back from a 25-point deficit to get a 87-85 win. The Nuggets were in total control of the game, but the Clippers showed heart to get the much-needed victory.

Key Player – Reggie Jackson

Without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the LA Clippers will have to rely on their remaining role players such as Reggie Jackson, Nicolas Batum, Terance Mann and Marcus Morris Sr. Jackson will likely be key player against the Nuggets, as he finally broke out of his slump against the Pacers on Monday.

Jackson finished the game with 26 points, five rebounds and three assists. However, it will still need a total team effort for the Clippers to get the win in Denver. Jackson is just and should be the catalyst for the visitors.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson; G - Amir Coffey; F - Nicolas Batum; F - Marcus Morris Sr.; C - Ivica Zubac.

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets are still in the thick of the Western Conference race despite being hampered by injuries and coronavirus cases. The Nuggets were single-handedly carried by Nikola Jokic for most of the game. Jokic is having another MVP season, but the Nuggets' record could affect voting later in the season.

With the Nuggets coming off a blowout loss to the Utah Jazz, they have to shift their focus to their rivals, the LA Clippers. After blowing a 25-point lead in their last encounter, the Nuggets should be extra motivated to get the win in Wednesday's game.

It should also be pointed out that the Nuggets are in the middle of a six-game homestand. It's important for a team like Denver to win as many games as possible. Playing at high altitude is something of an advantage for them than for their visitors.

Key Player – Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic is having another MVP season and he's current PER is the best in NBA history. Jokic has an argument for being the best player in the world today. He's a center who can shoot, rebound and pass, while also improving on the defensive end.

Jokic is always the key to victory for the Nuggets. He's the heart and soul of the team and everything goes through him every game. It's been an amazing couple of seasons for Jokic and he could be looking for another triple-double against the LA Clippers.

Joel Rush @JoelRushNBA "If they don't respect me, I like it, if they respect me, I like it."



-Nikola Jokic postgame on where he stands about not getting respect.



Also, on Michael Malone saying he's not sexy:



"I like it. He's not lying." "If they don't respect me, I like it, if they respect me, I like it."-Nikola Jokic postgame on where he stands about not getting respect.Also, on Michael Malone saying he's not sexy:"I like it. He's not lying." https://t.co/dGzRoqQyXn

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris; G - Will Barton; F - Aaron Gordon; F - Jeff Green; C - Nikola Jokic

Clippers vs Nuggets Prediction

With the season series tied at one, it will be an interesting matchup between the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets. The Clippers are without their two best players, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but they are playing like a team.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets have reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, but they are without two of their top three players. The Nuggets should be favored for their third matchup of the season. They have homecourt advantage at Ball Arena and they have a better roster at the moment.

Where to watch Clippers vs Nuggets?

The LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets game will be nationally televised on ESPN. Local fans can also watch the game at Bally Sports South Carolina in Los Angeles and Altitude Sports in Denver. The game is also available live via live stream on the NBA League Pass.

