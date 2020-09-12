LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - September 13th, 2020 | Game 6

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets

Date & Time: Sunday, September 13th, 1 PM ET (10:30 PM IST)

Venue: AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL

The LA Clippers should've closed out the series in Game 5 and progressed to the Western Conference Finals but a bit of complacency allowed Denver Nuggets the window to secure a comeback victory.

LA Clippers Preview

The efficiency may vary but Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have managed to score at a high volume regularly against the Denver Nuggets. However, they'll need more help from their bench which managed only 16 points in Game 5.

Their defense was on point on Friday but they didn't showcase the energy needed in the second half and were made to pay inside the paint. The work on the perimeter has been solid with the reliable Patrick Beverley clamping down Jamal Murray.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard has grown as a player throughout the playoffs. He's averaging roughly 30 points a night for LA Clippers in the postseason while shooting over 50% from the field. He's got his defensive mojo back and his mid-range game is elite. Expect him to make the difference against Denver Nuggets.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets continue to fight back from losing positions to stay alive in the NBA Playoffs. Paul Millsap's 14 points in the third quarter gave them the impetus to overthrow the LA Clippers on Friday but they need to be more physical from the get-go in Game 6.

Looking at all the haters after that performance: pic.twitter.com/MM4WT90hsk — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) September 12, 2020

Jamal Murray hasn't been as explosive but he's still managing to drain a few buckets in the fourth quarter. Michael Porter Jr. owned his words after making clutch plays down the stretch. Gary Harris may not be scoring enough but his contribution as a defender has come in handy for the Denver Nuggets.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic is possibly the only Denver Nuggets player enjoying an advantage on direct matchups. He's dominated the likes of Ivica Zubac and Marcus Morris Sr. on the boards and that must continue for the team to force a Game 7. LA Clippers' wings are all busy guarding Jamal Murray so Jokic will have to force the issue for Denver.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Gary Harris, Jamal Murray, Jerami Grant, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic

Clippers vs Nuggets Prediction

Had the LA Clippers not taken their foot off the gas, the series would've been done. I don't mean to disrespect the Denver Nuggets but they can't match up with Doc Rivers' men when they're performing at high efficiency. Expect the LA Clippers to flick the switch to on and eliminate the Denver Nuggets with a victory in Game 6.

Where to watch Clippers vs Nuggets?

National broadcast of the game will be available on ESPN. Fans in India can tune in to Sony Six. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

