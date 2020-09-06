LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - September 7th, 2020 | Game 3

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets

Date & Time: Monday, September 7th, 9:00 PM ET (Tuesday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL

With a clinical performance in Game 2, the Denver Nuggets have drawn level at 1-1 in the Western Conference Semifinals against the LA Clippers. With the series now in the balance, who will take the lead in Game 3?

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets bounced back in incredible fashion to win Game 2 110-101 against the LA Clippers. Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic seemed to be back at their best as they routed the LA Clippers, who never took the lead in the game.

Jokic had a monster double-double with 26 points and 18 rebounds, while Jamal Murray had 27 points and 6 assists on the night. The Nuggets got great production from veterans Paul Millsap and Gary Harris as well.

Advertisement

The Denver Nuggets had seemed mentally and physically exhausted by the end of Game 1, but seem to be doing much better now after their Game 2 victory. With the series now level, they will look to take the lead in Game 3 on Monday.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic put on a great performance for the Denver Nuggets in Game 2

Nikola Jokic showed up big time in Game 2 for the Denver Nuggets. He was dominant on both ends of the floor and had 24 of his 26 points in the first half itself. He will need to find a way to get past the defense of the LA Clippers' bigs, who were able to keep him from scoring in the second half.

Look out for a battle in the paint between Jokic and Zubac in Game 3.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Jerami Grant, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic

Also Read: NBA News Update: Frank Vogel refuses to reveal his next move after Game 1 drubbing, Steve Nash is 'The Best Team Builder' proclaims Brooklyn Nets GM

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers struggled in their Game 2 loss at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. They were unable to get stops in the first quarter as the Denver Nuggets scored 44 points. They were simply unable to catch up as they were unable to convert open looks.

Kawhi Leonard had a rare off-night with just 13 points on 4-17 shooting from the field. The LA Clippers had a dismal 28.1% three-point shooting. Paul George was the only player above 20 points, with 22.

The LA Clippers will take heart in their bench effort as they look to improve their offense when Kawhi Leonard is double-teamed. They will also have to find a way to force Jokic and Murray to pass the ball. We look forward to seeing how Doc Rivers' men come back in Game 3.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George had a decent night in Game 2 but will have to step up further

Despite Kawhi Leonard having a bad game, the LA Clippers were not too far behind the Denver Nuggets. With Paul George leading the scoring, the Clippers nearly staged a comeback in the fourth quarter. George has improved his three-point shooting in the past few games as well.

Paul George's scoring will be key for the LA Clippers going forward in this series.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac

Clippers vs Nuggets Prediction

We predict that the LA Clippers will take a hard-fought Game 3 against the Denver Nuggets. Kawhi Leonard is not likely to have two bad games in a row and with Paul George and the bench in great shape, the Clippers have the advantage.

The Denver Nuggets will need to continue to double Kawhi Leonard and force tough shots on the defensive end of the floor. Will Jokic and Murray replicate their Game 2 performance? Or will Kawhi Leonard flatten the Denver Nuggets' defense?

Where to watch LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets?

This game will be broadcast on national television on TNT. Fans in India can watch the game live on Sony Six. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: How the LA Lakers can create a package to acquire veteran star Chris Paul