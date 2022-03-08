LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 8th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will host the LA Clippers on Tuesday night in a matchup between two heavyweights of the Western Conference.

The Warriors (43-22) have dropped to third in the Western Conference, eight games behind the Phoenix Suns (51-13), who hold the NBA's best record. The Warriors are an impressive 26-7 at home but only 17-15 on the road. They are on a five-game losing streak, winning two of their last 10 outings and are in desperate need of an uptick in form.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers are looking to improve on their performances from last season when they reached the Western Conference Finals. However, they have been dealt two major setbacks as both their superstars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, have missed significant time on the court due to serious injuries. Despite suffering injuries to two of their best players, the Clippers are well and truly punching above their weight and would be a serious threat if Leonard and PG13 returned this season as they are currently the eighth seed in the West with a record that reads 34 wins and 32 losses.

LA Clippers Injury Report

Injured Kawhi Leonard of the Clippers looks on from the bench

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George continue to be sidelined with knee and elbow injuries respectively for the Clippers, while Robert Covington will also miss the game citing personal reasons. Normal Powell and Jason Preston are also out due to foot injuries.

Players Status Reasons Robert Covington Out Personal Norman Powell Out Foot Jason Preston Out Foot Kawhi Leonard Out Knee Paul George Out Elbow

Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green of the Warriors reacts after a three-point shot against the Phoenix Suns

Draymond Green will continue to spend time on the sidelines for the Warriors as he is nursing a back injury while the likes of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins will return to the lineup after their scheduled rest against the Denver Nuggets. Andre Iguodola and James Wiseman are also out due to back and knee injuries respectively.

Players Status Reasons Draymond Green Out Back Andre Iguodola Out Back James Wiseman Out Knee

LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann are expected to man the backcourt for the Clippers while the frontcourt will be manned by Marcus Morris Sr. and Nicolas Batum. The center for the team will be Ivica Zubac.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors will see Steph Curry and Gary Payton II man the backcourt. The frontcourt should be taken care of by Klay Thompson and Andre Wiggins, while the center will be Kevon Looney.

LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson, Shooting Guard - Terance Mann, Small Forward - Marcus Morris Sr., Power Forward - Nicolas Batum, Center - Ivica Zubac

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Steph Curry; Shooting Guard - Gary Payton II; Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins; Power Forward - Klay Thompson; Center - Kevon Looney.

Also Read:

.

Edited by Arnav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this game? LA Clippers Golden State Warriors 2 votes so far