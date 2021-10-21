LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors are set to host the LA Clippers at Chase Center in their first home game of the 2021-22 NBA season on October 21st.

The Warriors are coming off a perfect record in the preseason. They also secured a win over the LA Lakers to start off their 2021-22 regular campaign. With the talents of Stephen Curry and emerging star Jordan Poole running the backcourt, the team has a solid roster and bench rotation this season.

Meanwhile, the Clippers had limited success in the preseason. They will look to break their three-game losing streak and start off their 2021-22 campaign on a high note on Thursday.

LA Clippers Injury Report

Kawhi Leonard is hopeful of returning later this season

The LA Clippers are shorthanded heading into Thursday's game. The team will be without the services of Kawhi Leonard, who suffered a tragic ACL injury in last season's playoffs. Big man Serge Ibaka will also be absent after suffering a back injury earlier this year.

Additionally, the LA Clippers will miss rookie point guard Jason Preston, who underwent foot surgery and is listed to be out indefinitely.

While Nicolas Batum and Keon Johnson have also been mentioned in the injury report, they have been listed as day-to-day. They could be available for the game against the Golden State Warriors.

Main Team @MainTeamSports LA Clippers announce that Nicolas Batum (personal reasons), Serge Ibaka (rehab), Keon Johnson (illness), Kawhi Leonard (rehab) and Jason Preston (right foot injury) are OUT for tomorrow's season opener against Golden State. LA Clippers announce that Nicolas Batum (personal reasons), Serge Ibaka (rehab), Keon Johnson (illness), Kawhi Leonard (rehab) and Jason Preston (right foot injury) are OUT for tomorrow's season opener against Golden State.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Kawhi Leonard Out ACL Serge Ibaka Out Back Jason Preston Out Foot Nicolas Batum Probable Personal Keon Johnson Doubtful Illness

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Klay Thompson is set to make his return to the Golden State Warriors this season

The Golden State Warriors will also be missing some key players from their roster in their matchup against the LA Clippers.

Klay Thompson continues to be absent from the team as he recovers from injury. Having missed the last two seasons, he is expected to return to the side later this year.

Kylen Mills @KylenMills #DubNation First week of the regular season and Klay Thompson appears close to 100%. He stayed after practice today shooting threes, and he looks good. He’s expected to return to full contact at practice in the next month. The Splash Brothers should be reunited soon! @kron4news First week of the regular season and Klay Thompson appears close to 100%. He stayed after practice today shooting threes, and he looks good. He’s expected to return to full contact at practice in the next month. The Splash Brothers should be reunited soon! @kron4news #DubNation https://t.co/FjZkFvA2CL

The team will also be without the services of sophomore big man James Wiseman. The 20-year-old missed a number of games due to injury last season and will be evaluated on November 1st.

Rookie swingman Jonathan Kuminga is expected to miss the game against the LA Clippers due to a knee injury. However, he will be re-evaluated later this week.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Klay Thompson Out Achilles James Wiseman Out Knee Jonathan Kuminga Out Knee

LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

Paul George and Reggie Jackson will be a huge factor in the LA Clippers' success this season

In the absence of superstar Kawhi Leonard, the LA Clippers' leadership responsibilities have fallen on Paul George.

George did an excellent job of guiding the Clippers to their first Western Conference Finals last season. Although they came up short, he is expected to lead the team once again this season.

Farbod Esnaashari @Farbod_E Paul George has one goal this season: Be great."I want to be great this year. i want to be great for our team and that's all that matters." si.com/nba/clippers/n… Paul George has one goal this season: Be great."I want to be great this year. i want to be great for our team and that's all that matters."si.com/nba/clippers/n…

Reggie Jackson will also play a key role in Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors. George and Jackson were instrumental in last season's playoffs.

Big man Ivica Zubac continues to be a reliable presence for the LA Clippers, while Terance Mann has shown a lot of promise.

Eric Bledsoe will play a key role for the Clippers in this matchup. Luke Kennard and Marcus Morris Sr. are also expected to do well as scoring threats.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors bench reacts to a play vs the LA Lakers

After coming off a poor shooting night against the LA Lakers, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will be a massive threat to the LA Clippers.

Jordan Poole has emerged as a valuable piece for the Warriors this season. He caught fire in the second half against the Lakers, which kickstarted his side's surge in their season opener.

Other key players for the Golden State Warriors against the LA Clippers include Kevon Looney, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala.

Nemanja Bjelica, Otto Porter Jr. and Damian Lee are likely to receive valuable minutes off the bench.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Mega performance from Nemanja Bjelica in his Warriors debut: 15 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, a handful of huge fourth quarter plays, Kerr using him in the closing lineup next to Draymond Green. Mega performance from Nemanja Bjelica in his Warriors debut: 15 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, a handful of huge fourth quarter plays, Kerr using him in the closing lineup next to Draymond Green.

LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

G - Eric Bledsoe | G - Reggie Jackson | F - Paul George | F - Marcus Morris Sr. | C - Ivica Zubac

Also Read

Golden State Warriors

G - Stephen Curry | G - Jordan Poole | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh