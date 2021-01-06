LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - January 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The surging LA Clippers head over to San Francisco to take on the gritty Golden State Warriors in the 2020-2021 NBA.

The LA Clippers have proven their mettle as a strong contender in the West, winning five of their eight games so far. Paul George has led the franchise with aplomb, averaging 25 points per game, to go with 5.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists. The Clippers are also bolstered with role players like Serge Ibaka and Nicolas Batum who have performed their roles to perfection.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors have also had a decent start to their NBA campaign, winning four of their six games. They are on a two-game winning streak and come into this game with momentum behind them.

After Klay Thompson's season-ending injury, the Warriors were counted out by critics but have since been on the rise, led by their floor general Stephen Curry, who has scored a cumulative 92 points in his last two games.

With both the LA Clippers and the Golden State Warriors tearing it up on the offense, this game could see a high scoring battle that may go down to the wire.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 6th, 2021 10:00 PM ET. (Thursday 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California.

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers come into this game off a loss to the San Antonio Spurs (116-113), with Paul George (ankle) on the sidelines.

However, Kawhi Leonard had a team-high of 30 points to go with ten assists and three rebounds. Nicolas Batum chipped in with 21 points while Patrick Beverley added 20 for the night.

After trailing by 19 points at the halfway mark, the LA Clippers rallied in the third quarter with 40 points. With five seconds left in the game, Leonard took a long three from the corner that could have forced overtime, but the basketball bounced off the iron, giving the Spurs their third win of the fledgeling season.

Paul George's status is on a day-to-day basis but has a high probability of returning to the floor against the Golden State Warriors.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard is a phenomenal athlete who can turn around any team's fortunes with his presence. While he has a quiet persona off the floor, his performance on it boasts of a loud and proud record, as he has two NBA titles to his name.

In this matchup, Leonard could be the key player for the LA Clippers as he battles against a determined Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. The LA Clippers will hope for a big performance from their superstar, who is averaging 23.3 points, 6.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game this season.

LA Clippers' Predicted Lineup

G Patrick Beverley, G Paul George, F Kawhi Leonard, F Nicolas Batum, C Serge Ibaka.

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors are in a groove, winning four of their last five games.

The Warriors made headlines when their superstar Stephen Curry went for 62 points in the 137-122 win against the Portland Trail Blazers. They followed it with another win, blowing past the Sacramento Kings 137-106, in a game where Curry registered a team-high of 30 points.

The Golden State Warriors are sixth this season for most points scored (116.4) per game and will look to continue this trend in their clash with the LA Clippers.

62 PTS

18-31 FG

8-16 3PT



👀 Stephen Curry's career-high night 📽️ pic.twitter.com/kh1uR6ubOy — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 4, 2021

However, the Golde State Warriors' power forward Alem Smailagic is out of the game, as he underwent surgery to repair a right meniscal tear.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry has been carrying the Golden State Warriors on his shoulders and is the prime reason behind their recent success.

Curry will strive hard to keep the LA Clippers at bay with his prolific shooting prowess. He could catch fire from the floor while raining down threes from near the half-court line.

He is averaging 32 points, 6.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 32 minutes per game while shooting 46% from the floor and 36.9% from beyond the arc in seven games so far.

Golden State Warriors' Predicted Lineup

G Stephen Curry, G Kelly Oubre Jr., F Andrew Wiggins, F Draymond Green, C James Wiseman.

Clippers vs Warriors Match Prediction

The LA Clippers come into this game with a better season record than the Warriors. With more stars in their lineup, they are a legitimate contender in the Western Conference.

However, the Warriors have shown that they can match up with the best, especially when former league MVP Stephen Curry blows hot.

This game has all the makings of a high-flying affair, but the Golden State Warriors are favored to take the win at home.

Where to watch Clippers vs Warriors?

The game between the Clippers and the Warriors will be broadcast nationally on ESPN (USA). Local coverage of the game will be available on NBC Sports Bay Area & California, Fox Sports West and Prime Ticket. The game can also be live-streamed via the NBA League Pass.