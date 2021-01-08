LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - January 8, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors will host the LA Clippers on Friday night in the NBA. This is the second game of the two-game mini-series between two franchises. The Clippers won the first round 108-101, with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George leading the way with 21 points each.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, January 8th, 2021, 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Chase Center, San Fransicio, California

LA Clippers Preview

In the first game between the LA Clippers and the Golden State Warriors, the Clippers held the Warriors to 26.7% from three.

@LAClippers steal the first win in the Bay pic.twitter.com/Lm7Zb3Hr1j — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) January 7, 2021

The Clippers' excellent defensive performance in the last game is a great positive for the team. Over the last two weeks of the season, the Clippers have ranked in the bottom half of the league in defensive efficiency, according to cleaningtheglass.com.

If the LA Clippers can maintain the excellent perimeter defense they showed on Wednesday night, they will sweep the Warriors in their two-game road series.

Key Player - Paul George

Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Clippers will go as far as Paul George can take them. When Paul George is mentally, physically, and spiritually fit, he is a superstar in this league.

George seems to have everything clicking at the start of this season and is averaging 24.6 points and 6.5 rebounds.

If the sixth-time All-Star can maintain the level of play he is at right now, the Clippers will beat the Warriors on Friday night and have a chance to redeem themselves and make it to the Western Conference Finals.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G Patrick Beverley, G Paul George, F Kawhi Leonard, F Nicolas Batum, C Serge Ibaka

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors will be disappointed in their loss in the first game against the LA Clippers.

FINAL: Warriors fall to the Clippers, 108-99. Stephen Curry struggled mightily, and Golden State will have a tough time beating good teams when that happens. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) January 7, 2021

The whole team struggled from the field, including Stephen Curry.

No player scored over 20 points on the night, and multiple starters recorded single-digit points.

The Warriors, who changed the league with their shooting ability, are ranked 23 out of 30 in effective field goal percentage, as per cleaningtheglass.com.

If the Warriors can increase their 34.3% three-point percentage this season against the Clippers on Friday night, they will leave the game with a victory and go to 5-4 on the year.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Portland Trail Blazers v Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry will be the key player for the Golden State Warriors on Friday night. The two-time MVP scored just 13 points on 29.4% shooting, including 16.7% from three in his previous outing.

If Curry can shoot at his career three-point average of 43.4% against the LA Clippers, he will lead his team to a victory.

Golden State Warriors

G Stephen Curry, G Andrew Wiggins, F Draymond Green, F Kelly Oubre Jr., C James Wiseman

Clippers vs Warriors prediction

The Golden State Warriors will win game number two of their mini-series with the LA Clippers. Expect the Warriors to shoot better as a whole, and for Curry to go for 30 points or more.

Where to watch Clippers vs Warriors

Local telecast of the game will be available on ESPN. All international viewers can livestream the same via the NBA League Pass.