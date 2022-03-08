LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - March 8th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers will lock horns with the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in an NBA regular-season game on Tuesday, Mar. 8. This is going to be the last game of the regular season series between the two teams. The Warriors will seek to complete a clean sweep, having won their two previous meetings.

Having won five games on the trot, the Clippers were handed a tough 116-93 defeat by the New York Knicks. Amir Coffey led the Clippers with 16 points on 35.7% shooting. The Knicks were in control from the start as they walked out of the Crypto.com Arena with a win.

The Warriors, meanwhile, also suffered a disappointing defeat in their last game, losing 131-124 to the Denver Nuggets.

Without Steph Curry, the Dubs were expected to falter at the offensive end, but the young Warriors put up a good fight against the Nuggets. Moses Moody scored 30 points, but a 32 point triple-double from Nikola Jokic sealed the deal for the Nuggets.

This was the Warriors' fifth straight defeat of the season. They will hope to return to winning ways against the Clippers at home.

Match Details

Game: LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Tuesday, Mar. 8; 11:00 PM ET (Wednesday, Mar. 9; 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA.

LA Clippers Preview

Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers

The LA Clippers have been one of the most resilient teams in the NBA this season. Despite losing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to injury, they have stayed competitive and are in the running to make the playoffs. They are seventh in the league in terms of defensive rating, consistently putting up good performances at that end.

Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac and Markieff Morris have played key roles for the Clippers this term, in the absence of star players. With 18 games left, the franchise will hope to continue playing well as they seek to reach the playoffs.

Against the Warriors, the Clippers will be high on confidence, as they have done well against the big teams in the league this season. The Warriors' defense has been fragile of late. So the likes of Jackson and Morris could capitalize on that and turn the game in the Clippers' favor on Tuesday.

Key Player - Reggie Jackson

Reggie Jackson has been a key player for the Clippers in the last two seasons. He helped Paul George in leading the team to the Western Conference Finals last season. This year, he is leading their pursuit of making the playoffs without Kawhi Leonard and George.

Jackson is averaging 16.9 PPG in 62 games this season. He has been terrific since the All-Star break, averaging 21.2 PPG. He will look to continue his stellar form against the Warriors. The guard managed only 10 points in the loss to the Knicks. He needs to better that to lead the Clippers back to winning ways in this road game.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson; G - Terrance Mann; F - Nicolas Batum; F - Marcus Morris Sr.; C - Ivica Zubac.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers

For the first time this season, the Golden State Warriors have lost five games on the trot.

They have not been the same since the All-Star break. They have missed their defensive mastermind Draymond Green, who is expected to return to action on Mar. 14. That could be a huge boost for the team as they seek a return to winning ways.

Steph Curry has not been able to build on his heroics from the All-Star game. He has been a great facilitator in the absence of Green. However, the team will expect him to be a bit more aggressive.

This game against the LA Clippers could be a big one for the Warriors, who are one game below the Grizzlies and are third in the standings. However, against a resilient Clippers side, the Warriors will have their task cut out.

Key Player - Steph Curry

Steph Curry was given a much-needed rest in the Warriors game against the Nuggets.

He has had a disappointing run in the last few games and needs to rediscover his mojo soon. Despite his recent struggles this season, Curty has averaged 25.8 PPG, 5.2 RPG and 6.4 APG. These are fabulous numbers, but Curry will want to improve on that.

Curry has not looked like his true self, which has impacted the Warriors' performances.

The two-time MVP has been tightly guarded by teams in recent games and knows he needs to get better. Against the LA Clippers, he will look to produce a big performance to end his team's poor run of form.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Steph Curry; G - Klay Thompson; F - Andrew Wiggins; F - Moses Moody; C - Kevon Looney.

Clippers vs Warriors Match Prediction

The LA Clippers and the Golden State Warriors look playoff-bound, as they both are defensively solid.

The Dubs are in poor form and have a lot of critics to silence. This game is the perfect opportunity for them to do that. Having lost five on the trot, the Warriors need to return to winning ways quickly.

Where to watch the Warriors vs Clippers game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. The game between the Golden State Warriors and the LA Clippers will be nationally televised on TNT. NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports SoCal will air the game locally.

