LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets Prediction and Match Preview - May 14th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21 

The playoff-bound LA Clippers will take on the Houston Rockets on Friday night at the Toyota Center as they look to close out their 2020-21 NBA regular season campaign on a winning note.

The LA Clippers head into this contest off a 113-90 blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets. The Houston Rockets, meanwhile, are coming off a 122-124 loss to the LA Lakers.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Friday, May 14th; 9:00 PM ET (Saturday, 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, TX.

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers have been in decent form lately. They have won four of their last five games and have two relatively 'winnable' fixtures against the Houston Rockets on Friday and the OKC Thunder on Sunday.

The Clippers put in a solid performance in their previous game. Five players scored in double digits, led by Paul George, who tallied 20 points. Reggie Jackson had another superb outing, scoring 19 points on the night. The Clippers dominated the game in the second half, outscoring the Hornets 69-43.

The LA Clippers were once again clinical from beyond the arc, knocking down 21 threes.

Paul Goerge (rest) could miss this game, as coach Lue said he is 'unsure' whether the guard would be available against the Houston Rockets after the Hornets game.

George played 35 minutes and is likely to rest. If that turns out to be the case, Reggie Jackson could team up alongside Beverley.

Key Player - Ivica Zubac

Ivica Zubac (#40) of the LA Clippers

Ivica Zubac has done a great job this season in the absence of Serge Ibaka inside the paint. He has been shooting a career-best 65% from the field this campaign and has been efficient in defense as well.

In this game, Zubac will be tasked with guarding Kelly Olynyk, who has been one of the best players in the Houston Rockets roster lately. If Zubac manages to outduel his counterpart on Friday, the LA Clippers will fancy their chances of a victory.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Patrick Beverley l Shooting Guard - Reggie Jackson l Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard l Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. l Center - Ivica Zubac.

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets are looking to give their young players some game time, as the season is done and dusted for them. So far, that has turned out to be a successful tactic, as quite a few players have turned out strong performers for the team.

The Houston Rockets put up a good fight against the defending champions, LA Lakers, in their last game. Kelly Olynyk and Armoni Brooks scored 24 points apiece, while Kenyon Martin Jr. had 20 points on the night. The Rockets did well to take the game deep but were denied a win by a Kyle Kuzma layup in the dying minutes of the match.

Nevertheless, the Houston Rockets shot 18 threes on the night, something they have been doing well consistently. If they wish to pull off an upset win over the LA Clippers, they will have to replicate that kind of performance again.

The Rockets are likely to be shorthanded for this game, though, as they will be without Christian Wood, who has been ruled out because of an ankle injury.

Key Player - Kelly Olynyk

Kelly Olynyk (#41) of the Houston Rockets

Kelly Olynyk has rejuvenated himself since joining the Houston Rockets. He has been their most consistent and in-form player, averaging 19.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting a career-best 56.1% from the field.

If the Rockets are to have any chance of winning this game, Olynyk will have to produce a huge outing, as he is the Rockets' key player.

kelly olynyk tonight against the reigning defensive player of the year



23 points

12 rebounds

7 assists

7-15 fg

2 steals

1 block pic.twitter.com/79kijVCCqD — buckets (@buckets) May 8, 2021

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - DJ Augustin l Shooting Guard - Khyri Thomas l Small Forward - Jae'Sean Tate l Power Forward - Kenyon Martin Jr. l Center - Kelly Olynyk.

Clippers vs Rockets Prediction

The LA Clippers are the overwhelming favorites to win this game. That's because they have momentum and superior squad depth compared to that of the Houston Rockets.

The Clippers will likely give a lot of their role players game time, as this matchup will be their second in as many days.

Where to watch the Clippers vs Rockets game?

The game between the LA Clippers and the Houston Rockets will be televised locally on AT&T Sportsnet - Southwest and Bally Sports SoCal. The game can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.