LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets starting lineups and depth chart for March 6 | 2023-24 NBA season

The LA Clippers will face the Houston Rockets in Houston on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and SN1. With 22 games left in the regular season, both teams will want to overcome recent slumps and regain momentum.

The Clippers stand at 39-21 under the guidance of coach Ty Lue. They lost to the Bucks on Monday, 113-106, in which Milwaukee's stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are out due to injuries. LA has been struggling, losing six of its last 11 games.

Houston holds the 12th place in the West, just outside the Play-In Tournament positions. Under the leadership of Ime Udoka, the Rockets boast a 20-10 record at the Toyota Center, ranked the ninth-best home record in the NBA.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets injuries

LA Clippers injury report for March 6

Russell Westbrook will continue to be absent from the lineup following surgery to repair his fractured left hand.

Player Status Injury Russell Westbrook out fractured left hand

Expand Tweet

Houston Rockets injury report for March 6

Tari Eason (lower leg) and Steven Adams (knee) are out.

Player Status Injury Tari Eason out surgery on lower leg Steven Adams out knee

LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets starting lineups and depth chart

LA Clippers starting lineups and depth chart for March 6

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG James Harden Bones Hyland Xavier Moon SG Terance Mann Norman Powell Brandon Boston Jr. SF Paul George Amir Coffey PF Kawhi Leonard P.J. Tucker Moussa Diabate C Ivica Zubac Daniel Theis Mason Plumlee

Houston Rockets starting lineups and depth chart for March 6

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Fred VanVleet Aaron Holiday Nate Williams SG Jalen Green Amen Thompson Reggie Bullock Jr. SF Dillion Brooks Cam Whitemore PF Jabari Smith Jr. Jae'Sean Tate Jock Landale C Alperen Sengun Jeff Green Boban Marjanovic

LA Clippers vs. Houston Rockets key stats

Heading into Wednesday's game, the Clippers hold the league's fifth-best offensive rating at 119.6. They are shooting at a seventh-ranked efficiency of 49.1%, including a third-best 38.9% from beyond the arc.

This impressive offensive output can be credited to their star-powered roster of Harden, Kawhi and George. They can draw defensive attention, allowing them to excel in shot-making and play-making, bolstering the team's offensive prowess.

In contrast, under Ime Udoka's first-year leadership, the Rockets have significantly improved in defense, achieving the sixth-best defensive rating at 112.7.

Their defensive strategy has successfully restricted opponents to 40.5 field goals per game, the fourth-best. They have a shooting efficiency of 46.0%, the fifth-best in the league, including a tight 34.8% from the three-point line, ranking third.

The Clippers leverage their star players' abilities to execute plays and secure wins in methodical half-court sets. Meanwhile, the Rockets impede offensive efforts at the rim and from the three-point line. The impending clash will likely pivot on who can dominate the mid-range.