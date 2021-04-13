LA Clippers vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 13th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

On Wednesday night, the LA Clippers travel to face the Indiana Pacers in what should be a high-scoring affair between two of the NBA's top-10 offenses over the last five matchups.

In that time, the LA Clippers have been on a red-hot streak, knocking off the LA Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers. For the Indiana Pacers, their form has also seen them trending in the right direction after winning 4 of their previous five outings. Indiana now sit only three games behind the East's 4th despite their dismal 9-15 home record this season.

That could pave the way for an LA Clippers win, who are looking to extend their 5-game winning run and chase down the second spot in the West. Kawhi Leonard is expected to return to the lineup after sitting out their win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. The Clippers leader has averaged 26 points on 51% shooting over his last 5 games and is having his most efficient year on offense this campaign.

LA Clippers vs Indiana Pacers - Injury Report

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers secured an impressive win over the Phoenix Suns last week

The LA Clippers have been juggling injuries and rest for their star players all season. In the past week, it was announced that point guard Patrick Beverley would be sidelined again for 3-4 weeks and center Serge Ibaka would also not be joining the team on their three-game road trip due to a back injury.

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was also missing from their victory over the Pistons in what was his first sidelining for resting purposes. Ahead of their clash with the Pacers, Leonard is expected to return, while the team have no other new injuries.

Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner missed his third straight game due to an ankle injury on Sunday night. Domantas Sabonis has deputized in Turner's place and put up a stunning 18 points and 15 rebounds while out of position against the Grizzlies.

Aside from Turner, the Pacers remain without T.J. Warren, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

LA Clippers vs Indiana Pacers - Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

Due to their recent injuries, the LA Clippers have had to reshuffle their starting lineup and will likely do so again against the Pacers, though they will be as close to full strength as has been possible in their last three games.

Kawhi Leonard will resume his role in the Clippers frontcourt as their leader on both ends of the floor alongside Marcus Morris, who knocked down 33 points against the Pistons.

Marcus Morris Sr. & Paul George lead the @LAClippers to 5 straight wins! @MookMorris2: 33 PTS (13-18 FGM) @Yg_Trece: 32 PTS, 9 AST

Paul George, who was also prolific on Sunday, putting up 32 points and 9 assists will be running the backcourt alongside Reggie Jackson. Rajon Rondo is the LA Clippers' new go-to guy off the bench at the guard position, averaging 12.5 points and 7.5 assists in his last two outings. At center, Ivica Zubac is filling in for Ibaka and has shot the ball at over 70% from the field in his last 5 matchups and has a net rating of 8.4 when on the floor.

Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner

The Indiana Pacers can rely on points all across their roster. In the last ten matchups, the Pacers bench have provided 46.3 points per night on over 50% shooting and are the league's second-most potent on the offensive end.

Caris LeVert has excelled since entering the starting lineup and leads all Pacers players in the last 5 games with 21.8. points per night. He will start alongside Malcolm Brogdon, who is having a career-year in the backcourt for Indiana, with the two combining for 63 points on Sunday.

BIG-TIME outings from Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert lifted the @Pacers 🔥



Brogdon:



29 PTS, 9 REB, 11 AST, 59.3 FTPS



LeVert:



34 PTS, 5 REB, 3 BLK, 55.5 FPTS pic.twitter.com/lqrYvW2ciA — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) April 12, 2021

In the Indiana Pacers frontcourt, as mentioned, All-Star Domantas Sabonis has been filling in at center while Turner is out and will likely stay there. Alongside him will be defensive disrupter Justin Holiday and Edmond Sumner, who has only recently earned his place in the starting lineup instead of T.J. McConnell.

LA Clippers vs Indiana Pacers - Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson; Shooting Guard - Paul George; Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard; Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr.; Center - Ivica Zubac.

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon; Shooting Guard - Caris LeVert; Small Forward - Edmond Sumner; Power Forward - Justin Holiday; Center - Domantas Sabonis