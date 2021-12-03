×
LA Clippers vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers and the LA Lakers will face off at Staples Center on Friday
Modified Dec 03, 2021 05:25 PM IST
Preview

It's the battle of Los Angeles for the first time this season as the LA Clippers face the LA Lakers at Staples Center on Friday. The Clippers are entering the game on a three-game losing streak, while the Lakers have won two in a row, including a blowout win against the Sacramento Kings last Tuesday.

The LA Clippers have been struggling the past few weeks. They have lost three straight games and are just 3-7 in their last 10 games. Without Paul George in their previous game, the Clippers were defeated by the Kings 124-115.

Back on Friday. https://t.co/Ae624T08DF

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers are on a two-game winning streak, looking to make it three in a row for just the second time this season. The Lakers have struggled with injuries and have failed to get any consistent playing time together. At least they defeated that same Kings team 117-92 in their most recent outing.

LA Clippers Injury Report

Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers
The LA Clippers have three players on their injury report for the game against the LA Lakers. All three players are listed as out and are nursing different injuries.

Jason Preston continues to recover from a right foot injury he suffered in the offseason. Meanwhile, Nicolas Batum is still under the NBA's health and safety protocols. He needs to test negative for COVID-19 twice in a span of 24 hours to get clearance.

Kawhi Leonard is recovering from offseason surgery to repair a partially torn ACL in his right knee. He picked up the injury in last season's playoff matchup with the Utah Jazz.

PlayerStatusReason
Nicolas BatumOutHealth and Safety Protocols
Kawhi LeonardOutRight Knee Injury
Jason PrestonOutRight Foot Injury

LA Lakers Injury Report

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers
The LA Lakers have six players on their injury list for Friday's matchup with the LA Clippers. Three players are listed as out, two are listed as probable and one is listed as questionable.

Anthony Davis is listed as questionable due to a lingering left thumb sprain, but he's not expected to miss the game.

Avery Bradley and LeBron James are both listed as probable. Bradley has a sprained right thumb, while James is nursing an abdominal strain once again. The 36-year-old was also cleared from the league's health and safety protocols three days after testing positive for COVID-19.

The three players listed as out are Trevor Ariza, Jay Huff and Kendrick Nunn. Ariza and Nunn have not played this season because of a right ankle injury and right knee bone bruise, respectively. Meanwhile, Huff is signed to a two-way contract and assigned to the NBA G League.

PlayerStatusReason
Trevor ArizaOutRight Ankle Injury
Avery BradleyProbableRight Thumb Sprain
Anthony DavisQuestionableLeft Thumb Sprain
Jay HuffOutG League Assignment
LeBron JamesProbableAbdominal Strain
Kendrick NunnOutRight Knee Bone Bruise

LA Clippers vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups

The LA Clippers have lost three straight games and are just 3-7 in their last 10 games
LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are expected to return to their usual starting five against the LA Lakers. They gave Paul George a much-needed rest against the New Orleans Pelicans, but he'll likely be the starting small forward on Friday.

George is joined on the frontcourt by Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac. The guards are Reggie Jackson and Eric Bledsoe. Serge Ibaka is back on the bench after replacing George in the starting lineup.

The other Clippers players off the bench will be Terance Mann, Luke Kennard, Brandon Boston Jr. and Isaiah Hartenstein.

LA Lakers

Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis have been the only two consistent names for the LA Lakers starting lineup at the start of the season. They will be the starting point guard and power forward, respectively, against the LA Clippers on Friday.

LeBron James is expected to be back at small forward after a one-game absence. DeAndre Jordan has started the majority of Lakers games at center, with Wayne Ellington possibly retaining his place at shooting guard.

The Lakers' rotation also includes Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, Carmelo Anthony and Austin Reaves.

From a 14-point deficit to a 25-point dub. #LakersWin https://t.co/zw4JhiSBCk

LA Clippers vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe | Small Forward - Paul George | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Ivica Zubac

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Wayne Ellington | Small Forward - LeBron James | Power Forward - Anthony Davis | Center - DeAndre Jordan

