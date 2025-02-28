LA Clippers vs LA Lakers Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 28, 2025

It's about sustainability for the LA Lakers as they host crosstown rivals, LA Clippers in the second of their six-game homestand on Friday. It's been a packed schedule for the Purple and Gold as they play their second back-to-back in 10 days. With LeBron James and Luka Doncic uncertain starters, the 'Battle of LA' only gets tougher as the Lakers, amid their four-game winning streak, will hope to hold on and chalk up a fifth if their superstar duo gets a breather.

The Clippers have wobbled, going 4-6 in their last 10 games and lagging in away stretch with a 13-16 record. It has not been the greatest of road trips for them, losing three of their eight-game run. They snapped their three-game losing skid with a 122-117 win over the Chicago Bulls. Ty Lue's men now have a chance to make the two wins on the bounce if they put up a solid display against a tired Lakers team.

The last time LA played without James and Doncic, Austin Reaves led the side to a 124-117 win over the Indiana Pacers with a 45-point masterclass. It will be interesting to see if he can repeat his pyrotechnics against a stern two-way outfit in the Clippers. Both teams met twice this season and have split the meeting with the LA Lakers winning the last duel. They meet once again on Mar. 2 for the final time in the regular season.

LA Clippers vs LA Lakers Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips, Odds, and Prediction

The LA Clippers vs LA Lakers skirmish tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET. Live coverage will be on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSSC. The game can be streamed live on Fubo TV and the NBA app with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds as listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline LA Clippers -4.5 o220.5 (-110) -185 LA Lakers +4.5 u220.5 (-109) +154

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

LA Clippers vs LA Lakers Preview

The Lakers will hope that Luka Doncic will suit up for the remainder of their back-to-backs starting Friday. If he does play, it will mark his debut against their archrivals in a Lakers jersey. Nonetheless, this will be a tough matchup for the hosts with their stellar defense posing a stern challenge for LA.

The Lakers bench comes into focus for this game with the likes of Gabe Vincent, Dalton Knecht, and Jarred Vanderbilt expected to put in the hard yards on both ends of the floor. The scoring will take centerstage as the Clippers look to clamp the Lakers shooters. If LA can contain the Clippers' sputtering offense as they did in their last encounter, a fifth win on the trot is a possibility.

LA is 15th in scoring offense with 112.9 points per game and averaging 112.8 points per 100 possessions. In response, the Clippers are 21st in the league on that front with 110.9 points per game and 109.5 points per 100 possessions. The Lakers are fifth in field goal percentage nailing 48.1% of their 85.5 attempts from the field. The visitors attempt 86.6 field goals per game, swishing 47.0%. The Clippers are a couple of rungs above their opponents in 3-point offense. They drain 36.0% compared to LA's 35.4% (18th in the NBA)

LAC beat the LA on defense. The side is fourth in scoring defense averaging 108.6 points per game and allowing 107.6 points per 100 possessions. The Lakers are just outside the top 10 (11th) with 114.2 points and conceding 110.2 points per 100 possessions.

LA Clippers vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups

LeBron James tweaked his hamstring in the final quarter against the Timberwolves, making him uncertain for Friday. Luka Doncic (injury management) is also questionable. Maxi Kleber (surgery recovery) is ruled out. The slew of changes would likely see the LA Lakers insert Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent in the starting lineup.

Position Player PG Austin Reaves/Luka Doncic SG Gabe Vincent SF Rui Hachimura PF Dorian Finney-Smith/LeBron James C Jaxson Hayes

The Clippers have listed Norman Powell (left patellar tendinopathy) as questionable. Expect the side to start the same five from their last game against the Chicago Bulls.

Position Player PG James Harden SG Kris Dunn SF Derrick Jones PF Kawhi Leonard C Ivica Zubac

LA Clippers vs LA Lakers Betting Tips

For the Clippers, James Harden is listed as 122/-108 on points, and Ivica Zubac is -104/-128 on points and rebounds. The prop projections for the Lakers have yet to be made available. Watch this space for updates on who the best bets are for LA.

LA Clippers vs LA Lakers Prediction

It will be advantageous for the Clippers if LA decides to rest its key superstars. With the Lakers playing a back-to-back, fatigue will play a key role, as the game is their third in four days.

Recent form helps the Lakers, but the biggest question is whether they can bring the same intensity they did against the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Take the well-rested Clippers to win the matchup on Friday.

