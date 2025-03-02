LA Clippers vs LA Lakers Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 2, 2025

The LA Lakers look to land their sixth consecutive win when they host crosstown rivals, LA Clippers for the second time in three days. The Purple and Gold notched up an electric 106-102 win, but it came with enough of a scare as Austin Reaves exited the side with a calf injury.

Ad

The good news was the update on Reaves' MRI. With the results turning out negative, the Lakers will heave a sigh of relief. The Arkansas guard has cemented himself as the team's bonafide third scoring option. The Lakers also have their key stars — Luka Doncic and LeBron James on the injury list making them all game-time decisions.

The Clippers looked like a team that lacked chemistry and firepower on offense. It didn't help that they turned the ball over enough times to drop the contest, marking their sixth loss in the last 10 games. The loss saw them slip to 32-27 and take sixth place in the West. The Lakers' five-game win streak propelled them to third place with a 37-21 record.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LA Clippers vs LA Lakers Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips, Odds, and Prediction

The LA Clippers vs LA Lakers skirmish tips off at 9:30 p.m. ET. Local coverage will be on SportsNet LA and FDSSC. The game can be streamed live on Fubo TV (regional restrictions may apply) and on the NBA app with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Ad

Here are the odds as listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline LA Clippers -1.5 o219.5 (-118) -125 LA Lakers +1.5 u219.5 (-110) +105

Ad

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

LA Clippers vs LA Lakers Preview

The biggest threat factor for the Lakers comes in the form of Norman Powell. The shooting guard is listed as probable and should he suit up, containing him will be quite the challenge. Powell comes into the contest averaging 24.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists this season. Ivica Zubac will be the other key name to watch out for with LA's frontcourt tasked to contain the bruising big.

Ad

The Lakers are 16th in scoring offense averaging 114.9 points per game and 112.9 points per 100 possessions. They are sixth in the field goal offense in the NBA this season averaging 48.1% from the field in 85.4 attempts per game. Their 3-point offense needs work as they take 18th place with 35.3% in 34.8 attempts.

LAC have struggled with their shooting. They are 21st in scoring offense averaging 110.7 points and 109.4 points per 100 possessions. They are 13th in FG% averaging 47.0% in 86.7 attempts per game. Their downtown offense is marginally better than the LA Lakers as they drill 35.8% of their 3s in 34.1 attempts per game.

Ad

The Lakers have made a massive surge in scoring defense. They are ninth in the league allowing 111.3 points per game and 110.1 points per 100 possessions. Their rivals have defense as their biggest weapon, conceding just 107.7 points per 100 possessions. They are fourth in the league in scoring defense.

LA Clippers vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups

The Lakers have four of their starters listed on the injury report ahead of their Sunday clash. Luka Doncic (left calf injury management) and LeBron James (left ankle injury management) are listed as questionable.

Ad

Austin Reaves (right calf strain) is doubtful, as is Jordan Goodwin (right ankle sprain). Rui Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy) and Maxi Kleber (surgery recovery) are ruled out. James and Doncic have been suiting up for LA despite their injury management. If their last game was an indication, expected the duo to lace up again.

Position Player PG Luka Doncic SG Gabe Vincent/Austin Reaves SF Dorian Finney-Smith PF LeBron James C Jaxson Hayes

Ad

The Clippers have upgraded Norman Powell (left patellar tendinopathy) to probable. Derrick Jones Jr. (right groin strain) will be unavailable.

Position Player PG James Harden SG Norman Powell SF Amir Coffey PF Kawhi Leonard C Ivica Zubac

Ad

LA Clippers vs LA Lakers Betting Tips

Luka Doncic is -120/-130 on points and LeBron James is -110/-118 on points and assists. For the Clippers, Norman Powell is -125/-128 on points, and Ivica Zubac is -110/-118 on points and rebounds. James Harden is -114/-125 on points and assists.

LA Clippers vs LA Lakers Prediction

Fatigue and injuries aside, the LA Lakers are still favorites on paper to get past the Clippers. While they looked all at sea on Friday night, the Lakers eventually got the job done with Luka Doncic and LeBron James delivering in the final stretch. The Clippers are no pushovers and will look to bounce back. Take a tough contest on Sunday will the Lakers winning it by a whisker.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback