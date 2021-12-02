LA Clippers vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - December 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will host the LA Clippers at Staples Center on December 3rd.

The LA Clippers will head into this game on the back of a 115-124 loss against the Sacramento Kings. The LA Lakers, on the other hand, will head into this game on the back of a 117-92 win against the Kings.

The Battle of LA is one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the season. With the two rival teams facing off against each other, the energy is unmatched.

Match Details

Fixture - LA Clippers vs LA Lakers | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Friday, December 3rd, 2021; 10:00 PM ET (Saturday, December 4th, 2021; 8:30 AM IST)

Venue - Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

LA Clippers Preview

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers

While the loss to the Kings itself wasn't as bad considering the absence of Paul George for rest, the implications of it will affect the LA Clippers.

Prior to this loss, the Clippers had been blown out by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. With this loss, the Clippers are now on a three-game losing streak.

Falling to the seventh seed in the process, the Clippers will also have some questions regarding the strength of their bench rotations without their superstar.

Wednesday's game was a particularly poor display from the LA Clippers. Shooting only 29% from beyond the arc, the game's best performer was Terance Mann who emerged with 19 points. Having made a huge fourth quarter surge after being down all game, a 39-25 in the fourth wouldn't be enough to cover the deficit.

The LA Clippers saw Serge Ibaka enter the starting rotation at the four while Morris Sr. shifted to the three. With none of the starters playing more than 25 minutes, it seems more likely that the Clippers were resting their best for the Battle of LA.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George looks on at the LA Clippers game

Paul George will continue to be a key player for the LA Clippers in this game.

Given the night off against the Sacramento Kings, the Clippers made a wise decision to keep their superstar ready for the battle of LA. George has been asked to take on an exceptional load for the LA Clippers this season due to Kawhi Leonard's absence and he has managed to deliver.

ESPN @espn PAUL GEORGE HITS THE THREE TO SEND IT TO OT‼️ PAUL GEORGE HITS THE THREE TO SEND IT TO OT‼️ https://t.co/IqBOqaSAfw

Playing at an extremely high caliber, George has established himself as one of the best two-way players in the game. While additionally also distributing the ball effectively, George has also led the side in assists this season.

The LA Clippers felt the absence of their superstar against the Kings on Wednesday. However, considering the burden placed upon him, the rest day doesn't seem like a bad decision.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Eric Bledsoe | G - Reggie Jackson | F - Paul George | F - Marcus Morris Sr. | C - Ivica Zubac

LA Lakers Preview

Detroit Pistons v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers have been one of the most hyped teams this season. However, the result of the hype has been anything but satisfactory. With a 12-11 record, the LA Lakers find themselves the sixth seed in the Western Conference table on the back of some very inconsistent play.

However, the LA Lakers have seemed like a competitive side over the last two games. Featuring late-game heroics from the lead pair of Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, the Lakers are playing with newfound life.

While defensive efforts still tend to lapse and the offense stagnates quite often, the second-half surges made by the LA Lakers stand in complete contrast to the team's typical identity.

As injuries continue to affect the LA Lakers, the performance of players on the bench, as well as veterans such as Dwight Howard in the previous game, has been key to their success.

Key Player - Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis battles for a rebound

The LA Lakers key player for this matchup will be Anthony Davis. The Lakers superstar big man has faced a lot of scrutiny this season because of his lack of effort and poor shot selection. This game is the ideal stage for him to step up and establish himself.

Coming off a solid performance of 25 points and seven rebounds, Anthony Davis showed signs of life and desire in the game against the Sacramento Kings. Hustling for rebounds and establishing his presence in the paint, Davis became a force on both ends of the floor as the game hit a turning point.

With LeBron James ruled out of the game, Anthony Davis will have to step up and perform for the side. With the intensity of Russell Westbrook on the offensive end of the floor, it is Davis' responsibility to match the energy.

NBA @NBA



Anthony Davis protects the rim for the



THIS WEEKEND ONLY stream NBA League Pass for 50% off here: At the peak 🏔Anthony Davis protects the rim for the @Lakers THIS WEEKEND ONLY stream NBA League Pass for 50% off here: app.link.nba.com/e/blackfriday At the peak 🏔Anthony Davis protects the rim for the @Lakers! THIS WEEKEND ONLY stream NBA League Pass for 50% off here: app.link.nba.com/e/blackfriday https://t.co/9Osxhgln1q

Taking up the role of an offensive presence as well as a defensive anchor, Anthony Davis could be the LA Lakers' tide turner in this matchup.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Malik Monk | F - Talen Horton-Tucker | F - Anthony Davis | C - De'Andre Jordan

Clippers vs LA Lakers Match Predictions

While the game will see two headliners in Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James ruled out, the teams still have enough star power to make the game interesting.

While the game could go either way, the LA Clippers are favored in this matchup. The home court advantage doesn't play much of a role in this game and both teams are coming off a break. But the LA Lakers' inconsistent defense and stagnant offensive rotations are something the Clippers will try and exploit.

Although the LA Clippers have struggled to establish their offense in the last few games, they tend to find their rhythm against the Lakers.

Should the LA Lakers manage to replicate their intensity and maximize upon their momentum over the last two games, they have a good chance of winning.

Where to watch Clippers vs Lakers game?

The LA Clippers vs LA Lakers game will be nationally broadcast on NBA TV and ESPN. The game will be locally broadcast on Spectrum SportsNet. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game on the radio by tuning into ESPN LA 710/KWKW (S).

Edited by Rohit Mishra