LA Clippers vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - February 25th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Los Angeles Clippers will lock horns with their city rivals the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena on Friday, February 25. In both encounters between the two teams this season, the Clippers have managed to get the better of the Lakers.

Being the first game post the All-Star break, both units will be looking to grab a win and carry the momentum from this game forward. The Clippers went into the break with a huge win over the Houston Rockets.

Forward Marcus Morris Sr. scored 27 points on 53.8% shooting to lead the way from the front. Luke Kennard also racked up 25 points. The Clippers guard made eight of the nine threes he attempted to help his team get to a 142-11 win on the night.

The LA Lakers also went into the break, high on confidence as they grabbed their second win of the season over the Utah Jazz. Despite losing Anthony Davis to injury in the first half, the Lakers played fairly throughout the contest.

LeBron James scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to help the Lakers make their way back into the game. Austin Reaves hit a dagger three, which eventually helped Los Angeles bag a 106-101 win on the night

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs LA Lakers | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, February 25, 11:00 PM ET [Saturday, February 26, 8:30 AM IST]

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

LA Clippers Preview

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns

The LA Clippers have proven over the course of the season that they are one of the most resilient sides in the league. Despite losing superstars like Paul George and Kawhi Leonard to long-term injuries, the team has managed to stay competitive in a stacked Western Conference.

They are currently eighth in the West with a 30-31 record. However, with a lot more games remaining, they could either move up or down the table depending on their performance. Players like Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson have been key players for the Clippers. They have taken over the team's leadership roles and have done extremely well thus far

Going into this game against the Lakers, the Clippers will be high on confidence as they have overpowered them twice already this season. They will be looking to deliver a strong performance and make it three wins for the season over the Purple and Gold. However, for that to happen, they will require a combined effort from everyone on their roster.

Key Player - Marcus Morris Sr.

Marcus Morris Sr. has had a wonderful season for the Clippers so far. He has the ability to make tough shots and provide defensive stability, which makes him a valued asset on both sides of the ball. The 32 -year-old is coming off a much-needed break and will look to fire on all cylinders in the first game back following the recent All-Star weekend.

Playing against the Lakers, Morris will have to once again operate efficiently on both ends of the floor. They will need him to produce on offense and also provide the necessary help to stop the likes of LeBron James.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson, G - Terance Mann, F - Nicolas Batum, F - Marcus Morris Sr., C - Ivica Zubac

LA Lakers Preview

Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA this season. They have a star studded team, but have failed to live up to expectations, as they are currently ranked ninth in the West with a 27-31 record.

Russell Westbrook was brought in by Los Angeles to provide creativity and scoring at the point guard position. However, his stint with the Lakers has not been fruitful, as he has received a lot of criticism from the media over his lackluster performances. The 33- year- old will be hoping to turn things around and bring his best to the team on the back of the All-Star break.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers



( : ABC) An Austin block leads to a Malik And-1.: ABC) An Austin block leads to a Malik And-1.(📺: ABC) https://t.co/tMlJ1i3gLQ

Going up against their city rivals, the Lakers will be seeking revenge for their last couple of defeats at the hands of the Clippers. The Lakers will be hoping for a victory in this encounter to jumpstart their season, so they can carry that momentum into the rest of the campaign.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James has been the only silverlining to an otherwise gloomy season for the Lakers. He has been consistent with his performances and is currently on a stunning streak of brilliance.

The four-time NBA champion has scored 25 points or more in the last 23 games and will look to keep this record intact after the game against the Clippers. He was out last time the Lakers played their cross-town rivals, but will look to make his presence known in this encounter by putting on a scoring clinic at home.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook, G - Malik Monk, F - LeBron James, F - Stanley Johnson, C - Dwight Howard

Clippers vs Lakers Match Prediction

The two sides played out a stunning game in their last encounter as the Clippers narrowly prevailed 111-110. This game is expected to be no different, as fans are surely in for a nail-biter.

However, the Lakers will be the favorites in this game as they have a lot to play for and will come into this game chomping at the bit.

Where to watch the Clippers vs Lakers game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This meeting between the LA Clippers and the LA Lakers will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports SoCal and Spectrum SportsNet.

