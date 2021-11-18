LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers start their short road trip on Thursday when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum.

The Clippers are coming off a win over the San Antonio Spurs, while the Grizzlies were big winners in their game against the Houston Rockets.

The LA Clippers quickly got back into the win column following their defeat at the hands of the Chicago Bulls. They beat the visiting Spurs 106-92 last Tuesday at Staples Center. The Clippers had a big third quarter to cap off their ninth win of the season.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies are also back to their winning ways after losing three straight games. They defeated the lowly Houston Rockets 136-102 last Monday. The Grizzlies took control of the game early and never gave the Rockets any chance of a comeback.

LA Clippers Injury Report

Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers

The LA Clippers have eight players on their injury report for the game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Six out of those eight players are listed as out. Meanwhile, one is questionable and one is doubtful. Terance Mann is still questionable due to a left ankle sprain, which caused him to miss the game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Nicolas Batum, who played in the Spurs game, is doubtful due to a sore right Achilles tendon. Justise Winslow is out for personal reasons, while Serge Ibaka is still on G League assignment to get into shape. Kawhi Leonard continues his recovery from surgery to repair a partially torn ACL in his right knee.

Keon Johnson is nursing a sprained left ankle, and Marcus Morris Sr. is still recovering from a left knee injury. Jason Preston is also out with an injury to his right foot.

Player Status Reason Nicolas Batum Doubtful Right Achilles Soreness Serge Ibaka Out G League Assignment Keon Johnson Out Left Ankle Sprain Kawhi Leonard Out Right Knee Surgery Terance Mann Questionable Left Ankle Sprain Marcus Morris Sr. Out Left Knee Injury Jason Preston Out Right Foot Injury Justise Winslow Out Personal Reasons

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have just two players on their injury list for Thursday's game against the LA Clippers. Jarrett Culver and Yves Pons are both out for the game, but they are not injured. Culver and Pons are on G League assignment to stay in shape and get reps.

Dillon Brooks, who underwent hand surgery in the offseason, returned to the lineup last Saturday. Brooks has played in two games already and there's no minutes restriction for him.

Player Status Reason Jarrett Culver Out G League Assignment Yves Pons Out G League Assignment

LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Lineups

Steven Adams of the Memphis Grizzlies and Isaiah Hartenstein of the Los Angeles Clippers

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are expected to use their regular starting lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Paul George is their lone superstar and small forward, while Reggie Jackson and Eric Bledsoe are the starting guards.

Nicolas Batum, who is doubtful for the game, did not miss the match against the Spurs. He will be the starting power forward, but Luke Kennard may get a spot start if Batum cannot play.

Ivica Zubac is the starting center with Amir Coffey and Isaiah Hartenstein off the bench. Brandon Boston Jr. had a superb performance in the Spurs game, so he could be in line for additional playing time if Batum is out.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are looking to solidify their intended starting lineup at the start of the season. Dillon Brooks is finally healthy and will start at small forward. Ja Morant is the star point guard, while Jaren Jackson Jr. is the power forward.

Steven Adams is the starting center, and Desmond Bane is the shooting guard, with five players coming off the bench. Meanwhile, Kyle Anderson has embraced his role as the sixth man. Minutes will be staggered for Brandon Clarke, Ziaire Williams and Tyus Jones.

LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Starting 5s

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe | Small Forward - Paul George | Power Forward - Nicolas Batum | Center - Ivica Zubac

Memphis Grizzlies

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane | Small Forward - Dillon Brooks | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh