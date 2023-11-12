LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction and betting tips | November 12, 2023

The Los Angeles Clippers host the struggling Memphis Grizzlies at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday (November 12). Both teams are coming off losses from their 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament matchups. The Clippers went down 144-126 to the Dallas Mavericks, while the Grizzlies were downed 127-121 by the Utah Jazz.

Memphis has struggled in the absences of Ja Morant, Derrick Rose, and Steven Adams. Meanwhile, LA has not seen better days despite James Harden linking up with the franchise.

That said, the Clippers will still head into the contest on Sunday as favorites on paper. A win will see them improve their record to 4-5, and they will be on par with the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Phoenix Suns.

The Grizzlies are placed at the bottom of the table. Barring the one win against the Portland Trail Blazers, they have lost eight games and are 1-8 to mark a disastrous start to their campaign.

LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Team: LA Clippers (3-5) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (1-8)

Date and Time: November 11, 2023 | 3:30 PM ET

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Preview

After making the playoffs last season, the Memphis Grizzlies sans Ja Morant were still expected to contend this time. But his 25-game suspension has hurt the team and are on a two-game losing streak.

The likes of Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, and Jaren Jackson Jr., have been propping up noteworthy performances, but the results haven't gone their way.

As for the hosts, James Harden's arrival hasn't set fire yet, as they have lost all three games since he laced up for the team. Paul George is the team's leading scorer with 23.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, while Kawhi Leonard is placed second with 22.0 points and 5.6 rebounds.

Russell Westbrook has proved to be a solid contributor, notching up 15.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Harden is still figuring things out, with just 14.3 points in his three games so far.

LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted starting lineups

Expect the home team to persist with the same starting five of James Harden, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Ivica Zubac. The focus will be on chemistry for LA as they will look to give their latest guard more games to acclimatize to the team's style of play.

The Grizzlies will likely field the same five they did against the Utah Jazz. Marcus Smart and Jacob Gilyard will take over guard duties. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are at forward, and Bismack Biyombo will play the five.

LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Betting tips

For LA, Paul George has been their best player this season. The eight-time NBA All-Star has been on a tear. The guard's o/u leading into the Grizzlies contest is 21.5. Get -119 by going over or -115 by going under.

The Grizzlies have Desmond Bane as their best bet to make an impact and pull off a win on Sunday. The o/u for the star is 22.5 with -108 going over and -127 going under.

LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Prediction

The Grizzlies aren't pressing the panic button yet, and that's a good sign. They will just have to hang in there until Morant returns, and their game against the Jazz shows they have the offensive firepower to be able to get the better of Paul George and co.

LA may have the best four-member team in the league, but the numbers aren't on the team. The front office pulled the trigger on a massive trade that finally landed them James Harden. But, the integration has been a challenge for Tyronn Lue and the rest of the Clippers.

Sunday will be a test of Memphis' 10th-ranked defense vs LA's offense, which is currently 12th in the league. Expect the Grizzlies to come out clawing and take the win.