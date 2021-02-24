LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - February 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The in-form LA Clippers take on the struggling Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum in an enticing 2020-21 NBA game on Thursday.

The Clippers are coming off a 19-point win against the Washington Wizards at home. Meanwhile, the 13-14 Memphis Grizzlies have had an underwhelming campaign, with several of their games getting postponed due to the league's COVID-19 protocols.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Thursday, February 25th; 8:00 PM ET (Friday, February 26th; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, TN.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have played the fewest games among all 30 teams in the NBA this season.

Injuries to key players have cost them several wins this season. However, on a positive note, their young core is developing well. Ja Morant is averaging All-Star-caliber numbers, while center Jonas Valanciunas has impressed with his production.

However, the Memphis Grizzlies, who are coming off back-to-back defeats, face a challenging matchup against the soaring LA Clippers.

The Grizzlies will take confidence from their wins against the likes of the Brooklyn Nets, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies' top scorer and floor general, Ja Morant, has been the team's go-to guy this season. He is averaging the most minutes on the roster and leading the team in both points and assists.

Morant is evolving into one of the best point guards in the league. At the young age of 21, he is already donning a leadership role for his franchise.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant, G - Brandon Clarke, F - Kyle Anderson, F - Desmond Bane, C - Jonas Valanciunas.

LA Clippers Preview

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers have made a sizzling 23-10 start on the season, occupying second place in their conference standings.

With the star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George averaging nearly 25 points per game, the Clippers look primed for a deep postseason run this campaign.

Unfortunately, Leonard and George have had to do the bulk of the team's scoring. That is amply evident in the fact that no other LA Clippers player, except the duo, is averaging more than 13 points per game this campaign.

The bench and the other starters will need to come to the fore and manage the offense when George and Leonard are off the floor, something that could be key against the Memphis Grizzlies too.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George

While Kawhi Leonard is averaging more points than George, he has not been more consistent than his colleague.

Paul George was on minutes-restriction very recently, but his performances tend to determine the outcome of LA Clippers' games. In arguably his best shooting season ever, George is averaging 24.6 points on 51/47/88 splits.

Moreover, he just got selected for the seventh All-Star game this season.

📊 30 PTS / 11-17 FG / 6-7 3FG / 6 REB@Yg_Trece turned in another #NBAAllStar performance. pic.twitter.com/7X46TPCEf0 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 24, 2021

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Patrick Beverly, G - Paul George, F - Kawhi Leonard, F - Nicolas Batum, C - Serge Ibaka.

Clippers vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The LA Clippers are the clear favorites to win this game. The Memphis Grizzlies' underwhelming and misfiring lineup is easily outmatched by that of the LA Clippers.

The LA Clippers could have a blowout victory on Thursday, as they have a healthy starting lineup, while the Grizzlies are grappling with a few injury woes.

The Clippers, who have the fifth-best defense in the league, will fancy their chances against the Grizzlies' offense, which is the 22nd-best this campaign.

Where to watch the Clippers vs Grizzlies game?

The LA Clippers - Memphis Grizzlies game will be broadcast on FOX Sports Southeast and FOX Sports Prime Ticket in the US. The game can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.