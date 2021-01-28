LA Clippers vs Miami Heat: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The red-hot LA Clippers take on the struggling Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena in an enticing 2020-21 NBA game.

The matchup promises to be an interesting one, as the absence of the LA Clippers' Paul George and Kawhi Leonard arguably evens out the floor against the Miami Heat.

Heat plan to welcome some season ticket holders back starting Jan. 28 against the Clippers. Limited capacity games will continue through Feb. 9 vs. the Knicks, so six games in all. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 15, 2021

The LA Clippers' seven-game winning streak came to an end against the Atlanta Hawks, while the Miami Heat are currently on a four-game losing streak.

LA Clippers vs Miami Heat: Injury Updates

LA Clippers

LA Clippers v Atlanta Hawks

Three players from the LA Clippers' usual starting lineup - Patrick Beverly, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard - will not be in action against the Miami Heat.

Patrick Beverly misses out due to a knee injury while Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are out owing to the league's COVID-19 protocols. Coach Ty Lue recently has said that George and Leonard are feeling well and might rejoin the lineup soon.

Clippers rule out Patrick Beverley (right knee soreness), Paul George (protocols) and Kawhi Leonard (protocols) for tomorrow's game vs. Heat at AA Arena. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) January 27, 2021

Miami Heat

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are going through a spate of injuries right now. Tyler Herro has missed a few games due to a neck injury, while their leader Jimmy Butler continues to be out due to COVID-19 protocols.

Their bench players Goran Dragic (groin), Chris Silva (hip), Meyers Leonard (shoulder) and Maurice Harkless (thigh) didn't play against the Nuggets, and their status is questionable for this game as well.

LA Clippers vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

The absence of three starters makes this a tough assignment for Ty Lue and co. Terrance Mann could start in Kawhi Leonard's position instead of Marcus Morris Sr., and Reggie Jackson might be the starting point guard instead of Lou Williams.

Luke Kennard should start in place of Paul George while Serge Ibaka and Nicolas Batum are expected to retain their usual positions.

The coach would to maintain his rotations by keeping Marcus Morris Sr. and Lou Williams on the bench. Ivica Zubac, who has averaging roughly 20 minutes on the floor, remains as the backup center.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat's usual starting lineup has taken a significant hit as well.

They started Kendrick Nunn as the point guard, as Tyler Herro and Goran Dragic are both out. Jimmy Butler's continued absence has led to KZ Okpala starting at the small forward position.

Duncan Robinson, Kelly Olynyk and Bam Adebayo should start at their usual spots, while their main bench pieces for this game could be Avery Bradley and Andre Iguodala.

LA Clippers vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

G Reggie Jackson, G Luke Kennard, F Terance Mann, F Nicolas Batum, C Serge Ibaka.

Miami Heat

G Kendrick Nunn, G Duncan Robinson, F KZ Okpala, F Kelly Olynyk, C Bam Adebayo.