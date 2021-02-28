LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks: 3 key matchups that could decide the game - February 28th, 2021| NBA Season 2020-2021

The LA Clippers lock horns with the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in a crunch NBA season 2020-21 encounter. The matchup will also feature multiple All-Stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George.

The LA Clippers will be aiming to play consistently from here on in after losing three and winning three of their last six games. The Clippers won their last game against the Grizzlies, with Kawhi Leonard leading the way with 30 points. Head coach Tyronn Lue will be hoping the rest of the players step up as well.

The Milwaukee Bucks have been in top form lately, and the LA Clippers will have to put up a top team performance if they are to have a chance of beating them.

Kawhi (30 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST) got it done against the Grizzlies 💪 pic.twitter.com/Dkh7JNIuJ7 — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 27, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks have won their last four consecutive games and will go into this matchup as the more confident side. The reason being point guard Jrue Holiday, who has missed the last ten games, is reportedly likely to play.

The Milwaukee Bucks lost five games on the trot before getting back to winning ways during Holiday's absence.

ESPN Sources: After missing 10 consecutive games in the league's health and safety protocol, Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday is likely to return to the lineup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 28, 2021

LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks 3 key matchups that could determine the outcome of the game

The LA Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks are two of the most dominant teams in the NBA. Both teams have some exceptional players in their ranks and will have to be at their best when the two sides clash on Sunday afternoon.

This game is expected to be a close one, and a lot will depend on how the star-players of both teams perform when they go head-to-head against each other. On that note, we're looking at three crucial player battles that could very well determine the result for either of the teams.

Advertisement

#3 Patrick Beverley vs. Jrue Holiday

Patrick Beverley #2 defends against Jrue Holiday #11

Patrick Beverley hasn't been in the best of form this season. The former Rockets' guard can still prove to be a vital cog in helping the LA Clippers win this game. The main challenge will be to limit the threat that Jrue Holiday will carry for the Milwaukee Bucks. Coach Tyronn Lue will be hoping for a season-best worthy performance from his side's floor-general when he takes to the court.

Jrue Holiday will be eager to make his comeback against the LA Clippers after missing the last ten games due to Covid protocols. He will be hoping he helps his team win their fifth-straight game.

Holiday has 19.99 points per game this season, the second-best on the Milwaukee Bucks roster. His absence was one of the major reasons why the Bucks slumped to five defeats in a row.

#2 Paul George vs. Donte DiVincezno

Advertisement

LA Clippers' Paul George (L) in action

LA Clippers' Paul George hasn't put up the numbers he was expected to in the last two games that he has played. He has recorded just thirteen points apiece in the two-game mini-series against the Grizzlies and will be eager to put up a better display this time around.

George is still known to be a tremendous shooter though, and is shooting 51% from the field including 47.3% from beyond the arc this season.

Donte DiVincenzo #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots a free throw

His counterpart, Donte DiVincenzo's performances were monumental in the absence of Jrue Holiday, as he took up the role of Milwaukee Bucks' floor-general during that stretch. He was phenomenal in the last game and ended the night with 24 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds, to go with 2 steals and a block to his name.

Mike Budenholzer will be hoping DiVincenzo replicates that performance for the Milwaukee Bucks and restricts LA Clippers' star George as much as he can.

#1 Kawhi Leonard vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 defends Kawhi Leonard #2

Advertisement

The two top NBA MVP candidates will be seen guarding each other for the majority of the game. This will be the first time Kawhi and Giannis will be facing off in this campaign. Both are efficient on either end of the court and will be looking to win the individual battle while trying to lead their respective teams to a win.

Giannis has the better stats this season but Kawhi has been equally influential for his team. The Milwaukee Bucks' talisman is averaging 28.9 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game (all team-high) compared to the LA Clippers' star's averages of 26.9 points (team-high), 6.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.

This particular matchup between the LA Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks will certainly headline the game and both the players will unquestionably pad up their stat sheets. But the result for either team will be highly dependent on who wins the individual battle between the two mega-stars.