LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 1st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the LA Clippers at Fiserv Forum on Friday night. The last time the two teams met, the Bucks won 137-113, thanks to a strong performance by their starters. Milwaukee’s starting five combined for 114 points of the team’s total.

The Clippers are coming off an overtime 130-135 loss against the Chicago Bulls. While Reggie Jackson scored an efficient 52.2% from the field, racking up 34 points, DeMar DeRozan of the Bulls scored a season-high 50 points on a 65.4% shooting night.

The Bucks, on the other hand, took the Brooklyn Nets to overtime, with Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring a step-back 3-pointer to tie the game. Milwaukee prevailed in the additional period, winning the game 120-119. Giannis scored 44 points in the win from 21 field-goal attempts.

The LA Clippers (37-40) are eighth in the West and will return home to wrap up the season after Friday's match-up. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks (48-28) are second in the East, trailing the conference-leading Miami Heat by just 0.5 games. A first-seed finish is still within their reach.

LA Clippers Injury Report

Paul George will look to bounce back after a poor shooting night against the Chicago Bulls.

Brandon Boston Jr. is out with a non-COVID illness. Kawhi Leonard, Normal Powell, and Jason Preston will remain on the sidelines, with no set timetable for their return. Jay Scrubb is unavailable for the rest of the season.

Player Name Status Reason Brandon Boston Jr. Out Non-COVID Illness Kawhi Leonard Out Right knee injury recovery Norman Powell Out Fractured left foot Jay Scrubb Out Right foot injury recovery Jason Preston Out Right foot injury recovery

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo outclassed Kevin Durant in previous fixture.

Milwaukee will be without DeAndre’ Bembry after he underwent season-ending surgery on his right knee.

Player Name Status Reason DeAndre' Bembry Out Torn right ACL and MCL

LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds & Spreads – April 1, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread LA Clippers 37-40 +300 O 231.5 (-110) +8.5 (-110) Milwaukee Bucks 48-28 -375 U 2331.5 (-110) -8.5 (-110)

The Bucks are favored to win at home as they boast a stronger squad than the Clippers. Milwaukee’s scoring average of 115 is ranked fourth in the league, as opposed to LA’s 107.1, which is 25th in the league.

LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

LA Clippers

1. The Clippers are 16-24 on the road this season.

2. The Clippers have won only one of their last five games.

3. The Clippers have 111.4 points per game against the Bucks since 2019-20.

Milwaukee Bucks

1. The Bucks have an 8-5 record against Western Conference teams at home this season.

2. The Bucks have averaged 114.8 points in their last five outings.

3. The Bucks have won four of their last five games.

LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

Reggie Jackson and Paul George will team up on the backcourt for the LA Clippers, with support from Nicolas Batum at small forward. Marcus Morris will start as a power forward, with Ivica Zubac manning the paint.

Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday will be the team’s floor general, with support from Wesley Matthews at shooting guard. Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo will fill forward positions, with Brook Lopez starting at center to round up the starting five.

1. The Clippers have allowed 120+ points in four of their last five games.

2. The Bucks are 4-1 against the Clippers since 2019-20.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 35 points in his last five outings.

LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

Point Guard – Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard – Paul George | Small Forward – Nicolas Batum | Power Forward – Marcus Morris | Center – Ivica Zubac

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard – Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard – Wesley Matthews | Small Forward – Khris Middleton | Power Forward – Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center – Brook Lopez

