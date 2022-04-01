LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 1st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers will battle against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum Arena on Friday. In the only encounter between the two teams this season, the Bucks were successful in blowing out the Clippers with a 137-113 scoreline.

The LA Clippers are coming off a 135-130 overtime loss to the LA Clippers. Reggie Jackson scored 34 points on 52.2 % shooting from the field, while Paul George scored 22 points for the Clippers. The team from LA was looking good, but DeMar DeRozan once again showed his clutch prowess and took the game into overtime. The veteran scored 50 points on the night and helped the Bulls get to a thrilling win on the night.

The Bucks head into the game after a thrilling 120-119 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points to lead the way from the front.

The Greek Freak converted the three that took the game into overtime. He missed a few free throws during the final few minutes. Kevin Durant had a chance to win the game on the final possession, but he missed it and this gave the defending champions a memorable win.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, April 1, 8:00 PM ET [Saturday, April 2, 5:30 AM IST]

Venue: Fiserv Forum Arena, Milwaukee, WI

LA Clippers Preview

Los Angeles Clippers v Chicago Bulls

The Clippers were given a huge boost as Paul George made a return to the lineup in the game against the Utah Jazz. He put up an incredible performance which has now given the team the assurity that he is set to perform in the playoffs. The Clippers still have five games left to play and have pretty much registered their place in the play-in tournamnet. However, they will be looking to win these games and set the tone ahead of the four-team tournament.

Reggie Jackson and Paul George are certainly going to be the two key players for the Clippers. But the likes of Marcus Morris Sr. and Terrance Mann will also have to look to contribute if the team wants to succeed. They have been solid defensively and with Paul George back, they have now started to show life on the offensive end of the floor.

Heading into the game against the Bucks, the Clippers will be looking to get back to winning ways. Being a back-to-back game, there are chances of fatigue striking, but the Clippers are a resilient side and will certainly give in their best to get the better of the defending champions.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson, G - Paul George, F - Nicolas Batum, F - Marcus Morris Sr., C - Ivica Zubac

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks are in blistering form as they come into this game on the back of blistering wins against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Nets. Their Big 3 has been playing well and it looks like the defending champions have finally found the rhythm to start firing on all cylinders.

They are currently only half a game behind the Miami Heat to take the top spot and would certainly be looking to do so in the remaining six games. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been in terrific form and his recent performances have been a big positive for the Bucks. The reigning Finals MVP is coming in after two game winning performances and could prove to be the difference in the game against the Clippers.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks Breaking records even in the most clutch situations. Breaking records even in the most clutch situations. 🔥 https://t.co/kNl06cKFA8

They certainly have a lot to play for as a top seed would give them home advantage throughout the playoffs, which is a big advantage for any team.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday, G - Wesley Matthews, F - Khris Middleton, F - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Brook Lopez

LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds & Spreads - April 1, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread LA Clippers 37-40 +280 Over 231.5 [-110] +8.5 [-110] Milwaukee Bucks 48-28 -365 Under 231.5 [-110] -8.5 [-110]

The Bucks are being favored in this game because of the stellar form they are in, coming into this game. Giannis Antetokounmpo is also in top form and has delivered some big performances in the past few games. The Clippers are definitely a resilient side, but stopping the offensive prowess the Bucks bring in is going to be a tough task for them.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB

LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

LA Clippers

The Clippers have gone over the total points in three of their last five games. The Clippers have lost four of their last six games on the road. The Clippers have conceded more than 110 points in their last 5 games.

Click here to bet on Paul George scoring more than 25 points against the Bucks on Draft Kings SB

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks have won their last six games at home coming into this matchup Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 35.0 PPG and 13.2 RPG in his last 5 games. The Bucks have a 7-3 record in their last 10 games.

Click here to bet on Giannis Antetokounmpo securing a double-double against the Clippers on Draft Kings SB

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks



7 total so far tonight. Oops, Giannis dunked it again.7 total so far tonight. Oops, Giannis dunked it again. 7 total so far tonight. 😳 https://t.co/VKkre2ZBK0

Clippers vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Clippers and the Bucks are both two of the most resilient teams in the NBA. This is definitely going to be an exciting matchup, but considering the form the Bucks are in, they could edge out a win against the Clippers on Friday.

The Bucks have won six of the last ten games between the two teams.

The scores have gone over the total points in five of the last seven meetings between the two sides.

The Bucks have a phenomenal 26-12 record at home, while the Clippers have not had a great time travelling and are 16-24 on the road.

Click here to bet on the Clippers vs Bucks game on Draft Kings SB

Where to watch the Clippers vs Bucks game ?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Clippers and the Bucks will also be nationally telecast on Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports Wisconsin.

Edited by Arnav