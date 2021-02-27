LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction and combined starting 5 featuring Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo - February 28th, 2021

In a matchup between two elite teams in the NBA, the LA Clippers will visit the Milwaukee Bucks' Fiserv Forum on February 28th. The Milwaukee Bucks (20-13) have played four games against teams on the Top-4 Western Conference and they are still looking for their first win over the West's elite.

On the other hand, the LA Clippers, at 24-11, are currently second in the West and three games behind the Utah Jazz for the best record in the NBA.

Milwaukee and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been quietly performing at a great level in recent games and the Bucks are on a four-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the LA Clippers are 7-3 in their last 10 games and are coming off a win over the Memphis Grizzlies on the road.

LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction - February 28th, 2021

While the Milwaukee Bucks will play their seventh consecutive at home, the LA Clippers will make their third consecutive visit and their road trip includes two other away games against teams from the East (Boston and Washington).

In their most recent victory, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on February 25 with a 129-125 score.

The Bucks are 5-5 in their last 10 games and their defense has not been as effective as it was last year (Jrue Holiday missing the last 10 games has not helped them on that regard). Still, they have the second-best Net Rating in the league because their attack is the third-best in Offensive Rating.1

This matchup should be close and it involves two teams that have something to prove in the NBA Playoffs, while their regular-season performances and talent have not been in doubt.

In this game, the Milwaukee Bucks and the reigning two-time MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, should be able to finally beat one of the elite teams from the West, though the game should be thrilling.

It will not be easy for Mike Budenholzer's team, as the LA Clippers have the second-best offense in the league and rank third in Net Rating in the entire NBA. Last season, the Milwaukee Bucks swept their season series over the LA Clippers and their most recent matchup happened on December 6th, 2019.

LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks combined starting 5 - February 28th, 2021

Jrue Holiday has missed the last 10 games of the Milwaukee Bucks due to the health and safety protocol of the NBA and his presence would definitely make a difference for the Bucks on Sunday.

He is averaging 16 points, five rebounds, and five assists per game so far in the 2020-21 NBA season and he could see the court against the LA Clippers, as his status is day-to-day.

On the LA Clippers' end, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have also missed playing time in the current season, but the pair has been active in the team's previous five games and the team has gone 3-2 in that stretch. PG13 started off the season in hot form, and he is still putting up big numbers for the LA Clippers.

George is averaging 24 points, six rebounds and five assists per game and has 51/47/89 shooting splits in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard's name has appeared in some NBA MVP discussions, and he is averaging 27 points, six rebounds and five assists (career-high) per game. Leonard has also made 51% of his field goals, 39% of his threes and 88% of his free throws.

Even though he was snubbed from the 2021 All-Star Game, Khris Middleton is performing at a high level once more for the Milwaukee Bucks. Middleton is averaging an efficient 20 points per game with 50/44/89 shooting splits. He is also putting up six rebounds, five assists and one steal per game.

The two-time reigning NBA MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is surely making a strong case to win his third consecutive MVP. Even though his name is slowly joining the MVP discussion, Antetokounmpo's 2020-21 campaign has been extraordinary since the start.

The Greek player, who is also the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, is averaging 29 points, 12 rebounds and six assists per game so far and has made 56% of his field goals.

In his last 10 games, Giannis is averaging 32.9 points per game with a 54% shooting efficiency and has made an impressive 75% of his free throws. Recently, he became the first player of the Milwaukee Bucks to score at least 35 points in three straight games since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1973.

The 6' 11'' "Greek Freak" is leading the NBA in field goals made and is the Milwaukee Bucks' best defender. He is 10th in the NBA in Defensive Rating with (105.8), but will need to have a great game at both ends of the court if the Bucks want to get one up on the LA Clippers.

