LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and combined starting 5 featuring Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo- February 28th, 2021

In a mouth-watering matchup in the 2020-21 NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks host the LA Clippers in the Fiserv Forum on Sunday.

The reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has led the Milwaukee Bucks to the third position in the Eastern Conference after making a 20-13 start to the season. They are entering this matchup on a four-game winning streak, and their dominance might continue if Jrue Holiday returns to the lineup.

Best of The Greek Freak:



38 PTS | 10 REB | 4 AST | 1 BLK

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers have been quite inconsistent in recent games. They have alternately lost and won games over the past two weeks, recently getting blown out by the 14-14 Memphis Grizzlies.

The LA Clippers did beat Memphis in their second of a two-game set, thanks to Kawhi Leonard's 30-point performance.

LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction - February 28th, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers

It is hard to pick a favorite in this matchup, as both rosters are incredibly talented.

The Milwaukee Bucks are on a four-game win streak and also possess a home-court advantage, which slightly tips the scales in their favor. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging incredible numbers, and he could have a big night against the LA Clippers as well.

Moreover, the LA Clippers will need a big performance from both their stars. If either Kawhi Leonard or Paul George has an off-night from the floor, it would seriously dwindle the LA Clippers' victory hopes.

Nevertheless, the LA Clippers have a real shot at winning this game and ending the Milwaukee Bucks' win steak. They are moving the ball better and are currently leading the league in three-point percentage.

Had it movin' on a string.

Both the teams are in the top 3 of their respective conferences and are legitimate title contenders. The Milwaukee Bucks and the LA Clippers feature relatively healthy rosters, but the Bucks' Jrue Holiday is questionable for this game.

On that note, let's have a look a combined LA Clippers - Milwaukee Bucks combined starting five.

Point Guard - Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

Khris Middleton would be the point guard of this hypothetical team. Even though he is listed as a forward, he plays mostly like a guard. Middleton has often initiated his team's offense and has taken charge of the Milwaukee Bucks when Giannis Antetokounmpo is off the floor.

Shooting Guard - Paul George (LA Clippers)

Paul George is the star shooting guard of the LA Clippers. He is having the best shooting season of his career. George is averaging nearly 24 points and a career-high 5.4 assists per game on 51/47/89 splits, doing so on a 62% true shooting percentage. After last year's playoff debacle, Paul George is looking to redeem himself this season.

Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)

Kawhi Leonard is one of the best small forwards in the league. A defensive machine, Leonard can lock down almost any opponent and is also a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Leonard is often regarded as one of the league's best two-way players, given his efficient and prolific shooting prowess. He is the LA Clippers' best player and is in the conversation for his first-ever MVP award.

Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

The Milwaukee Bucks' best player and reigning MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the obvious choice for the power forward position in this hypothetical combined lineup.

Although listed as a forward, he facilitates the Milwaukee Bucks' offense most of the time. He has a usage rate of 37.5%, which means two of every five Bucks' possessions begins or ends with him.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging stellar numbers consistently, and although it is a bit far-fetched at the moment, he could win his third MVP award in a row this season.

Center - Serge Ibaka (LA Clippers)

Serge Ibaka of the LA Clippers takes the center position of the combined lineup. He is a far better choice than the Milwaukee Bucks' center Brook Lopez. That is because Ibaka has a consistent outside shot, while he also dominates the paint, which makes him a constant threat during pick-and-rolls.

Interestingly, Serge Ibaka is nicknamed 'I-block-a' due to his incredible shot-blocking prowess.