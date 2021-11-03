×
LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the LA Clippers will face off at Target Center on Wednesday
Godwin Mathew
ANALYST
Modified Nov 03, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Preview

The LA Clippers will lock horns with the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Wednesday.

The Clippers secured a 99-94 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in their previous game. Paul George scored 32 points on the night.

The LA Clippers have not had a great start to the new season and will need a win against the Timberwolves to get their campaign back on track. However, to defeat them, the Clippers will once again need Paul George to step up and produce a big scoring night.

.@yg_trece during the final 2 minutes to convert the comeback vs. OKC.— Three-pointer— Rebound— Three-pointer— Block— Assist— Two-pointer— Steal— Rebound https://t.co/bKjJ082uzx

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves head into Wednesday's game after a disappointing defeat to the Orlando Magic. Cole Anthony stole the show by scoring 31 points to help the Magic to a 115-97 win.

The Timberwolves will be hoping to bounce back strong with a win against the Clippers on Wednesday.

LA Clippers Injury Report

The LA Clippers secured a 99-94 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in their previous game
The LA Clippers have many stars sidelined due to injury. Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka will not be available for this game as they continue their recovery from the injuries they suffered last season.

Marcus Morris and rookie Jason Preston are the other players on the Clippers' injury list. Keon Johnson has been ruled out due to a G-League assignment.

Player Name StatusReason
Kawhi Leonard Out Right Knee Injury 
Serge IbakaOut Low Back Injury 
Marcus Morris Out Left Knee Injury 
Jason PrestonOut Right Foot Injury 
Keon JohnsonOut G - League Assignment 

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

The Minnesota Timberwolves head into Wednesday&#039;s game after a disappointing defeat to the Orlando Magic
The Minnesota Timberwolves have ruled D'Angelo Russell out for Wednesday's game due to a right ankle sprain. Veteran guard Patrick Beverley has been listed as questionable for the encounter.

Minnesota's two-way player McKinley Wright IV will be out of the game due to a G-League assignment.

Player Name Status Reason
D'Angelo RussellOut Right Ankle Sprain
Patrick BeverleyQuestionable Left Calf Soreness
McKinley Wright IVOut G-League Assignment
D'Angelo Russell is out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers after suffering an ankle injury on Monday, the team says.Patrick Beverley (calf) is questionable to play on Wednesday.

LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting Lineups

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers will likely start Reggie Jackson and Eric Bledsoe on the backcourt on Wednesday. Paul George and Nicolas Batum will lead the troops from the frontcourt. Meanwhile, Ivica Zubac will start in the center position.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are faced with a point guard problem for this game. This is because D'Angelo Russell has been ruled out, and Patrick Beverley has been listed as questionable.

Malik Beasley could start on the frontcourt alongside Anthony Edwards. Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaden McDaniels will feature on the frontcourt. Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns will keep his position as the center.

guess the Magic know to get out of his way 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/M1sztVC7mH

LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson, Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe, Small Forward - Paul George, Power Forward - Nicolas Batum, Center - Ivica Zubac

Minnesota Timberwolves

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Point Guard - Anthony Edwards, Shooting Guard - Malik Beasley, Small Forward - Jarred Vanderbilt, Power Forward - Jaden McDaniels, Center - Karl - Anthony Towns

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
