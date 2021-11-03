LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers will lock horns with the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Wednesday.

The Clippers secured a 99-94 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in their previous game. Paul George scored 32 points on the night.

The LA Clippers have not had a great start to the new season and will need a win against the Timberwolves to get their campaign back on track. However, to defeat them, the Clippers will once again need Paul George to step up and produce a big scoring night.

LA Clippers @LAClippers .@yg_trece during the final 2 minutes to convert the comeback vs. OKC.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves head into Wednesday's game after a disappointing defeat to the Orlando Magic. Cole Anthony stole the show by scoring 31 points to help the Magic to a 115-97 win.

The Timberwolves will be hoping to bounce back strong with a win against the Clippers on Wednesday.

LA Clippers Injury Report

The LA Clippers have many stars sidelined due to injury. Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka will not be available for this game as they continue their recovery from the injuries they suffered last season.

Marcus Morris and rookie Jason Preston are the other players on the Clippers' injury list. Keon Johnson has been ruled out due to a G-League assignment.

Player Name Status Reason Kawhi Leonard Out Right Knee Injury Serge Ibaka Out Low Back Injury Marcus Morris Out Left Knee Injury Jason Preston Out Right Foot Injury Keon Johnson Out G - League Assignment

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

The Minnesota Timberwolves have ruled D'Angelo Russell out for Wednesday's game due to a right ankle sprain. Veteran guard Patrick Beverley has been listed as questionable for the encounter.

Minnesota's two-way player McKinley Wright IV will be out of the game due to a G-League assignment.

Player Name Status Reason D'Angelo Russell Out Right Ankle Sprain Patrick Beverley Questionable Left Calf Soreness McKinley Wright IV Out G-League Assignment

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA D'Angelo Russell is out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers after suffering an ankle injury on Monday, the team says.



D'Angelo Russell is out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers after suffering an ankle injury on Monday, the team says.

Patrick Beverley (calf) is questionable to play on Wednesday.

LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting Lineups

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers will likely start Reggie Jackson and Eric Bledsoe on the backcourt on Wednesday. Paul George and Nicolas Batum will lead the troops from the frontcourt. Meanwhile, Ivica Zubac will start in the center position.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are faced with a point guard problem for this game. This is because D'Angelo Russell has been ruled out, and Patrick Beverley has been listed as questionable.

Malik Beasley could start on the frontcourt alongside Anthony Edwards. Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaden McDaniels will feature on the frontcourt. Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns will keep his position as the center.

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves guess the Magic know to get out of his way 🤷‍♂️ guess the Magic know to get out of his way 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/M1sztVC7mH

LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson, Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe, Small Forward - Paul George, Power Forward - Nicolas Batum, Center - Ivica Zubac

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard - Anthony Edwards, Shooting Guard - Malik Beasley, Small Forward - Jarred Vanderbilt, Power Forward - Jaden McDaniels, Center - Karl - Anthony Towns

