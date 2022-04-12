LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 12th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the LA Clippers in a play-in tournament game on Tuesday.

The Clippers will look to improve on their exploits from last season when they reached the Western Conference Finals. However, they have been dealt two major setbacks.

Both their superstars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, have missed significant time on the court due to serious injuries. Nevertheless, the Clippers are well and truly punching above their weight and would be a serious threat if Leonard returns this season.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have been inconsistent all season long but have got into the play-in tournament as the seventh seed in the West. Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell are three young players who could help win a championship shortly.

LA Clippers Injury Report

Kawhi Leonard continues to be sidelined with a knee injury, and there is no timeline on his return. Jason Preston and Jay Scrubb are also out. Luke Kennard is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury.

Player Status Reason Jason Preston Out Foot Jay Scrubb Out Foot Kawhi Leonard Out Knee Luke Kennard Questionable Hamstring

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves have a clean bill of health, and all their players are fit and available for selection in this all-important play-in tournament game.

LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Odds & Spreads - April 12th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread LA Clippers 42-40 +130 O 230.5 +3 Minnesota Timberwolves 46-36 -150 U 230.5 -3

The Timberwolves are coming into this game as the favorites, as they have all players available for selection. Meanwhile, the Cippers. without Kawhi Leonard and possibly sharpshooter Luke Kennard, are shorthanded.

LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Tips

LA Clippers

Paul George is averaging 24.3 PPG. The Clippers have won their last five games. Kawhi Leonard will miss this game.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns dropped 60 points in a game this season. The Timberwolves have won four of their last 10 games. The T-Wolves have a fully fit roster.

LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

Reggie Jackson and Paul George are expected to man the backcourt, while the frontcourt should be manned by Marcus Morris Sr. and Nicolas Batum. Ivica Zubac could be the center.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Patrick Beverley and D'Angelo Russell should man the backcourt, while the forwards could be Anthony Edwards and Jared Vanderbilt. Karl-Anthony Towns will likely start as the center.

The Clippers have lost 24 games on the road. The Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard. Minnestoa has won 26 game at home.

LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

G - Reggie Jackson, G - Paul George, F - Marcus Morris Sr., F - Nicolas Batum, C - Ivica Zubac.

Minnesota Timberwolves

G: Patrick Beverley; G: D'Angelo Russell; F: Anthony Edwards; F: Jarred Vanderbilt; C: Karl-Anthony Towns.

