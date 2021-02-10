LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - February 10th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

Two sides at opposite ends of the league meet on Wednesday night, as the LA Clippers travel to face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The T-Wolves have been one of the worst teams in the league this season, and host a Clippers side that have gone 9-4 on the road so far this season.

However, playing the LA Clippers now may be a blessing in disguise for the Minnesota Timberwolves, as Ty Lue's side have recently struggled without stars Paul George and Patrick Beverley.

Since losing their All-Star shooting guard, the Clippers have fallen short against the Boston Celtics and the Sacramento Kings. Although both losses were narrow, the effect Paul George in particular was having on LA's season thus far has come sharply into focus in his absence.

Meanwhile, Minnesota have had their own spate of injuries so far this year and will be disappointed that their previous four losses have come by five points or less while being shorthanded.

Even without George, the LA Clippers will expect to get back to winning ways in this fixture.

LA Clippers Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Updates

LA Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George.

The LA Clippers' reserves have really stepped up in Patrick Beverley's absence and, more recently, Paul George's. Clippers fans will be hoping that their side's bench players to do the same again, with both of the aforementioned starters sidelined for the trip to Minnesota.

Beverley has missed the last eight games through a knee injury, in which time the Clippers have gone 4-4. This has proven the 32-year-old's worth not only as a vocal leader but on defense too.

Paul George is expected to remain out for a considerable period and is recovering from a bone edema in his foot. Jay Scrubb is the only other absentee for the LA Clippers, who is also sidelined indefinitely.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves teammates after loss to San Antonio.

Monday marked the 12th straight game in which Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had been unable to play. After returning from a wrist injury, the center went into isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

It's fair to say the T-Wolves have struggled this season, particularly without their focal point on offense.

Fans have barely been able to see their superstars link up, as D'Angelo Russell has also been sidelined for four games this season and remains doubtful for this encounter.

Russell left the Timberwolves' game in Dallas and did not return with the team, reporting left leg soreness. At the time of writing, the guard is currently a doubt to participate in Wednesday's game.

LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

With George and Beverley still sidelined, the LA Clippers will likely remain unchanged from the side that lost narrowly to Sacramento. Coach Ty Lue has been starting Luke Kennard at the guard position, with veteran Lou Williams coming off the bench. The latter scored 23 points against the Kings at the weekend.

Kawhi Leonard has continued his greatness this season in the frontcourt alongside Nicolas Batum. Leonard is averaging 26 points to go along with 1.8 steals and a career-high 5.1 assists. Serge Ibaka and Ivica Zubac continue to be an effective rotation pairing at center, with the Croatian grabbing 14 boards and 12 points last time out.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The fact that D'Angelo Russell was only able to manage six minutes against the Mavericks would suggest his injury could be worse than Timberwolves fans had thought.

With that in mind, coach Ryan Saunders may opt to start veteran guard Ricky Rubio. It was Malik Beasley that the Minnesota Timberwolves relied upon on Monday, with the point guard popping off in the fourth quarter against the Mavs.

There is some hope for the T-Wolves' future in the frontcourt, courtesy of the consistent displays from rookie Anthony Edwards, who is averaging 14 points and 3.3 rebounds. If Karl-Anthony Towns is not quite ready to return, Naz Reid will likely keep his starting position at center.

LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

G Reggie Jackson, G Luke Kennard, F Kawhi Leonard, F Nicolas Batum, C Serge Ibaka

Minnesota Timberwolves

G Ricky Rubio, G Malik Beasley, F Anthony Edwards, F Josh Okogie, C Naz Reid