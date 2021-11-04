LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - November 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Los Angeles Clippers will head to the Target Center on Friday, November 5 to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In a game between the two teams on Wednesday, the Clippers pulled off a stunning 126-115 win, courtesy of a brilliant 32 point performance from Paul George.

The 7-time All-Star contributed everywhere on the floor, as he also had 6 rebounds and 5 assists to help the Clippers to their third win of the season. He looked in great offensive flow, as he shot the ball at 61.1% efficiency. The team will be looking to produce another similar performance when they take the floor against the Timberwolves on Friday.

Anthony Edwards tried his level best to keep the Timberwolves in the game. He scored 28 points and was doing some excellent work on defense. The Timberwolves lost the game as they were unable to stop the Clippers from nailing three-pointers. In total, the Clippers scored 21 times from beyond the arc at 58.3% efficiency. The Timberwolves will be looking to improve on this and produce a better defensive performance when they face the Clippers at home.

Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, November 5, 8:00 PM ET [Saturday, November 6, 5:30 AM IST]

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Los Angeles Clippers Preview

Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers would not be very happy with the way they have started their season. They currently have a 3-4 record and will certainly look to improve on that. Paul George is the only player that seems to be firing for the Clippers. The 31-year-old is averaging 28.9 PPG, 7.7 RPG and 4.7 APG. He also is leading the league in steals with 3.0 SPG.

The team have shown some signs of resilience as they have two wins in their last two games. Players like Reggie Jackson and Terrance Mann look to have gotten into the groove and if they continue firing, the Clippers certainly look like a team to beat in the West. They will be hoping to carry forward their winning momentum into the game on Friday and get to their fourth win of the season against the Timberwolves.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George has been one of the best players to watch this season. He looks highly confident and seems to be shooting with a lot of efficiency. In the absence of Kawhi Leonard, PG has thrived and has time and again shown his brilliance. He will be hoping to continue playing the same high voltage basketball and drag the Clippers back into playoff positions.

After scoring 32 on Wednesday, PG will be determined to repeat his exploits and help the Clippers achieve their second win this week over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

Los Angeles Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson, G - Eric Bledsoe, F - Paul George, F - Nicolas Batum, C - Ivica Zubac

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Houston Rockets v Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves started their season well, but have seen a sudden decline in the past few games. They are winless in three games and currently have a 3-4 record. Despite their Big 3 playing well, Minnesota has not been able to get to win's due to lapses in the final quarter. These are still early days in the season and the Timberwolves will certainly be hoping to work on it.

Anthony Edwards has been impressive for them this season. He has contributed both offensively and defensively for the team this season. The youngster had a 28 point performance against the Clippers on Wednesday and will be hoping for another big night when the two teams face off again this Friday.

Key Player - Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards has been one of the most sensational young players in the league since his arrival last season. He has impressed everyone with his athleticism. The youngster is showing a lot of promise in his sophomore year and is turning out to be a player to watch out for this season. He will be hoping to lead the way for his team on Friday and help them get to their fourth win of the season.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - Patrick Beverley, G - Anthony Edwards, F - Josh Okogie, F - Jaden McDaniels, C - Karl - Anthony Towns

Clippers vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

The Los Angeles Clippers seem to have finally found their rhythm this season. They have put up fantastic performances to grab wins in their last two encounters. Considering the momentum coming into this game, the Clippers certainly have a better chance of getting to the win against the Timberwolves.

Where to watch the Clippers vs Timberwolves game?

All games will be available on the official NBA app. The Clippers vs Timberwolves game will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports North and Bally Sports SoCal.

Edited by Diptanil Roy