LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans: 3 key matchups - March 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

After successfully defending their home court against the Warriors, the LA Clippers now face a struggling New Orleans Pelicans team at the Smoothie King Center. Midway through the season, the Pelicans are holding a 16-22 record, and their 2020-21 campaign looks in turmoil.

The New Orleans Pelicans have the 7th-worst record in the league despite scoring the 7th-highest points and having the 8th-highest offensive rating. Their offensive strategies need some fine-tuning and their distance shooting needs to improve drastically.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers haven't been performing great lately either. They have lost four of their last six games and risk slipping out of the top 4 in the Western Conference. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are often unable to close out games and their record against tough teams (higher than .500 win%) isn't noteworthy.

This matchup between the LA Clippers and the New Orleans Pelicans will be an exciting game to watch as a young team takes on a star-studded title-contender. With All-Stars on both sides, a few individual matchups might decide the outcome of the game, so let's take a look at 3 key matchups in this match.

#3 Serge Ibaka (LA Clippers) vs Steven Adams (New Orleans Pelicans)

It may sound crazy but this might just be a crucial matchup. Former teammates from Oklahoma City Serge IIbakaand Steven Adams will be fighting for dominance in the paint. The two big men lead their respective teams in rebounding and the one who comes out on top might lead their team to victory.

Although the LA Clippers have six players who are averaging at least six rebounds a game, they have been quite mediocre in grabbing the boards. They are ranked 12th in the league in total rebounds and astonishingly 19th in offensive boards.

The team ranked 1st in the NBA in offensive rebounds is none other than the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans have been exceptional this season in cleaning up the glass as they refuse to give up on any possession. They are ranked 3rd overall in total rebounds and 1st in rebounds allowed.

#2 Paul George (LA Clippers) vs Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans)

The two second-highest scorers on their respective teams, Paul George and Brandon Ingram, will be going head to head as we are expected to see Kawhi Leonard guarding Zion Williamson for most of the night. Both players are putting up nearly identical stat lines, although George's numbers are slightly more efficient.

Paul George has a chance to get the better of this matchup as he is a stronger defender than Brandon Ingram. George is better at steals and is a rugged perimeter defender. Taking him on may lead to Ingram struggling on the court.

#1 Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) vs Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans)

And finally, the two main scorers of their respective teams, Kawhi Leonard and Zion Williamson will have a critical role to play in the outcome of the game. Given the sophomore Williamson's tendency to bully and score in the paint, the LA Clippers' best defender, Kawhi Leonard, is expected to keep Zion engaged and guard him roughly all night so that he doesn't get into rhythm. Meanwhile, stopping Leonard on the offensive end will be a challenge for the Pelicans.

Kawhi Leonard (28 PTS, 9 REB, 3 STL, 5 3PM) powers the @LAClippers at home! pic.twitter.com/uVSF611Ul1 — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2021

Nicolas Batum is an elite defender and he'll often be helping to defend and double-team Zion Williamson. Batum shares the same position as Williamson and is expected to focus his energy on defense rather than score buckets.

Batum and Leonard's defensive versatility allows them to keep switching between multiple positions and help one another. Kawhi Leonard can occasionally help George in locking down Ingram and also support Batum in trapping Williamson.

