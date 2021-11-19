LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers will square off against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday before heading home for a six-game homestand. They were blown away by the Memphis Grizzlies in their last game. So they'll now go all out for a bring-home win against the Pelicans.

Despite the loss, the Clippers are still one of the hottest teams in the NBA at the moment, going 8-2 in their last ten games. Ty Lue’s team just could not get over the hump in Memphis before Ja Morant put them out of their misery.

The Clippers are ranked second in defensive rating coming into this game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Paul George and the rest of the team will rely once more on their suffocating defense to get away with a win.

Quad-City Times @qctimes Los Angeles Clippers (9-6, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (2-14, 14th in the Western Conference) qctimes.com/sports/george-… Los Angeles Clippers (9-6, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (2-14, 14th in the Western Conference) qctimes.com/sports/george-…

Meanwhile, new head coach Willie Green will have his work cut out when the New Orleans Pelicans take on the surging LA Clippers. New Orleans are only one win ahead of the Houston Rockets for the worst record in the NBA at the moment. They are only 1-6 on their home floor this season, which will likely make this game another tough one for the struggling Pelicans.

The New Orleans Pelicans are near the bottom of the league in the offensive rating category. They will need to execute their plays with precision and determination, or it could result in another disappointing loss.

LA Clippers Injury Report

Franchise player Kawhi Leonard continues to be out, as he is recovering from a partial tear in his right knee. Jason Preston also has no timeline for a return after undergoing foot surgery recently.

Keon Johnson (ankle), Marcus Morris Sr. (knee), Justise Winslow (personal) and Serge Ibaka are among the other names on the Clippers’ injury report. Meanwhile, Nicolas Batum remains doubtful to play because of Achilles heel soreness.

Player: Status: Reason: Batum, Nicolas Doubtful Injury/Illness - Achilles; Sore Ibaka, Serge Out G - League - On Assignment Johnson, Keon Out Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain Leonard, Kawhi Out Injury/Illness - Right Knee ACL; Recovery Morris Sr., Marcus Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Recovery Preston, Jason Out Injury/Illness - Right Foot Surgery ; Recovery Winslow, Justise Out Personal

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Zion Williamson is still out, as he is recovering from a right foot fracture. Daulton Hommes has a right fibular stress fracture.

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez The Pelicans announce Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills beginning with 1-on-1 workouts.



His next update will be on Nov. 24, which will determine if he can be available for full team workouts. The Pelicans announce Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills beginning with 1-on-1 workouts. His next update will be on Nov. 24, which will determine if he can be available for full team workouts.

Player: Status: Reason: Hommes, Daulton Out Injury/Illness - Right Fibular; Stress Fracture Williamson, Zion Out Injury/Illness - Right Foot; Fracture

LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers have been playing very well without some of their best players, including superstar Kawhi Leonard. [Photo: Forbes]

With most of their big men and wing players out, the Clippers could roll out another small lineup. The partnership of veterans Reggie Jackson and Eric Bledsoe should get another crack in the backcourt.

Amir Coffey, who will likely take Nic Batum’s place if the latter is not playing, could be the small forward. MVP contender Paul George should then move over to the power forward position beside Ivica Zubac, who will play center.

New Orleans Pelicans

The LA Clippers’ small ball starting unit might get a token of likeness from the New Orleans Pelicans. Jonas Valanciunas, who has been impressive this season, could be the center and the lone big man in the Pelicans' lineup.

Devonte’ Graham could resume quarterbacking the plays with Neil Alexander-Walker as the shooting guard. Josh Hart could slide into the small forward role alongside superstar Brandon Ingram as the power forward.

LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Starting 5s

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe | Small Forward - Amir Coffey | Power Forward - Paul George | Center - Ivica Zubac.

New Orleans Pelicans

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Devonte’ Graham | Shooting Guard - Neil Walker-Alexander | Small Forward - Josh Hart | Power Forward - Brandon Ingram | Center - Jonas Valanciunas.

Edited by Bhargav