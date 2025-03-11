LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 11 | NBA 2024-25 season

The LA Clippers begin a three-game road trip on Tuesday night at the Smoothie King Center against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Clippers enter the contest on a three-game winning streak, while the Pelicans have lost four in a row. It's also just their second meeting of the season.

The Clippers barely defeated the Pelicans 116-113 on Dec. 30, with Norman Powell scoring 35 points to lead all scorers. CJ McCollum dropped 33 points for New Orleans, but it wasn't enough. The good news for the Pelicans is that they are 7-3 against the Clippers since Jan. 13, 2022.

Regardless of how unlucky the Pelicans have been this season, they seem to be playing well against the Clippers. Let's look at the predicted starting lineups and depth charts for the game, as well as the latest injury reports for both teams.

LA Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Injury Reports

Clippers

The LA Clippers have six players on their injury report, but only two are dealing with injuries. Patrick Baldwin Jr., Trentyn Flowers, and Seth Lundy are signed to two-way contracts, so they can only be on the active roster for a limited number of times in a season. Cam Christie is also out after being assigned to the NBA G League.

Norman Powell remains out with a hamstring injury and is set to be re-evaluated in the weekend. Ben Simmons is also out due to a left knee injury and stayed in Los Angeles for the three-game road trip. There's currently no timeline of recovery for the former No. 1 pick.

Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have six players on their injury report, five of whom are listed as out. Jose Alvarado is tagged as questionable with left hip soreness and will be evaluated before the game. Kelly Olynyk is being given a night off to rest, while Lester Quinones is out because of his two-way contract status.

Dejounte Murray and Herbert Jones are both out for the season after undergoing knee and shoulder surgeries, respectively. Brandon Boston Jr. has a stress reaction to his left ankle and is scheduled for re-evaluation in about two weeks.

LA Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Clippers

G - James Harden | G - Kris Dunn | F - Kawhi Leonard | F - Nicolas Batum | C - Ivica Zubac

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center James Harden Kris Dunn Norman Powell Kawhi Leonard Ivica Zubac Ben Simmons Bogdan Bogdanovic Derrick Jones Jr. Nicolas Batum Drew Eubanks Patty Mills Cam Christie Amir Coffey Patrick Baldwin Jr. Kobe Brown Seth Lundy Jordan Miller Trentyn Flowers

Pelicans

G - Jose Alvarado | G - Jordan Hawkins | F - Trey Murphy III | F - Zion Williamson | C - Yves Missi

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center CJ McCollum Dejounte Murray Trey Murphy III Zion Willamson Yves Missi Jose Alvarado Jordan Hawkins Bruce Brown Jr. Herb Jones Kelly Olynyk Lester Quinones Brandon Boston Jr. Jamal Cain Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Karlo Matkovic Antonio Reeves Keion Brooks Jr. Mo Bamba

Note: Players in bold fonts are out with an injury, and the starting lineups could change ahead of tip-off.

How to watch the LA Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans game?

The Clippers-Pelicans game is scheduled to take place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, at 8 p.m. EST. It will be locally televised on KTLA in Los Angeles and Gulf Coast Sports in New Orleans. Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

