LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans starting lineup and depth chart for March 15 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Clippers face the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans at 8 p.m. ET. This will be the fourth and final matchup of their season series with the Pelicans leading 2-1 and is included in the NBA six-game slate.

The Clippers are 42-23 and No. 4 in the Western Conference, while the Pelicans are 39-26 record and No. 5.

After securing a 126-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, the Clippers will take to the court for the second consecutive night. Conversely, the Pelicans will look to bounce back from a disappointing 116-95 home loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, despite entering the game as 6.5-point favorites.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans injury report

LA Clippers injury report for March 15

The Clippers have two players on their injury report: James Harden (shoulder) and Russell Westbrook (hand).

Player Status Injury James Harden game-time decision shoulder Russell Westbrook out hand surgery

New Orleans Pelicans injury report for March 15

Dyson Daniels is out with a knee injury. All other players for the Pelicans are listed as available.

Player Status Injury Dyson Daniels out knee

LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans starting lineup and depth chart

LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart for March 15

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG James Harden * Bones Hyland Xavier Moon SG Terance Mann Norman Powell SF Paul George Amir Coffey Brandon Boston Jr. PF Kawhi Leonard P.J. Tucker Kobe Brown C Ivica Zubac Daniel Theis Mason Plumlee

New Orleans Pelicans starting lineup and depth chart for March 15

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG CJ McCollum Jose Alvarado Dereon Seabron SG Brandom Ingram Jordan Hawkins Matt Ryan SF Herbert Jones Trey Murphy ||| PF Zion Williamson Naji Marshall Jeremiah Robinson-Earl C Jonas Valanciunas Larry Nance Jr. Cody Zeller

LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans preview

The Clippers have been playing well lately, winning five of their last eight games. In their latest matchup, they beat the Bulls on the road 126-111.

Paul George netted 28 points for the team while shooting 11 of 12 from the field, including sinking six 3-pointers. Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out three assists.

Statistically, the Clippers exhibit prowess on the offensive end, ranked 11th in the NBA, with an average of 117 points per game. Conversely, the New Orleans Pelicans boast a formidable defense, ranked eighth, allowing only 111.2 points per game.

When playing at home, the Clippers score 116.8 points per game, slightly higher than their GF of 117.3 ppg on the road. On defense, they have a GAA of 112.7 ppg, which ranks 11th in the league.

Regarding player availability, Russell Westbrook remains sidelined due to injury, while James Harden's participation in the upcoming game is uncertain.

New Orleans put up solid performances recently, winning five of its last seven games. However, the team will look to bounce back in its upcoming matchup after its 116-95 defeat against the Cavaliers on Wednesday. The loss ended the Pelicans' four-game winning streak.

Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 33 points, shooting 13 of 21 from the field. Brandon Ingram contributed 20 points along with five rebounds and five assists. Despite the setback, the Pelicans have a GF of 116.1 ppg, marginally higher than the Clippers' GAA of 112.7 ppg.

On the defensive end, New Orleans has a GAA of 111.2 ppg, ranked eighth in the league.