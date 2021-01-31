LA Clippers vs New York Knicks: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 31st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Rolling into Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon as part of their 6-game road trip are the Western Conference's second-placed LA Clippers.

Having missed leaders Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to COVID protocols in Atlanta and Miami, the Clippers went 1-1. But they were back to their clinical best on Friday with the two potential All-Stars combining for 50 points in the Clippers' win over Orlando.

Their opponents, the New York Knicks, have their fanbase excited again. New head coach Tom Thibodeau has his young side playing with freedom and with unexpected solidity in defense. In fact, both teams rank inside the league's top-8 sides defensively and although the Clippers offense has been devastating at times, the Knicks have relished their tag as underdogs against some of the NBA's best so far.

LA Clippers vs New York Knicks: Injury Updates

As mentioned, LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue was able to pick from a fully-fit starting line-up last time out and was able to give significant rest to his starters given the dominance the Clippers had in Orlando.

This matchup against the Knicks will be decidedly tougher, particularly without the injured Patrick Beverley (knee). Lue stated that there was no timetable for the veteran's return, whose position has been filled by Reggie Jackson. Apart from Beverley, the LA Clippers only other notable absentee is Jay Scrubb (foot) who remains out indefinitely.

New York Knicks

Like their opponents, the New York Knicks face little injury concerns for Sunday's encounter, with only Reggie Bullock (neck) currently questionable after missing Friday's win against Cleveland.

RJ Barrett (age 20) and Immanuel Quickley (age 21) combined to tally:

49 points,

9 rebounds,

5 assists,

7 made 3-pointers



in a 20-point blowout victory over the Cavs.



Yes, Knicks fans, there a reason to believe New York may have found their backcourt of the future. — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) January 30, 2021

The 102-84 win snapped a three-game losing streak in style for the Knicks. After missing the start of the season, the franchise has benefitted from the return of veteran guard Alec Burks who is currently averaging 14.5 points. If the New York Knicks are to have any hope of remaining in contention for a playoff spot, they will need to keep their rising stars RJ Barrett and Julius Randle fit.

LA Clippers vs New York Knicks: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

Despite Beverley's absence, the LA Clippers have remained consistently stubborn over the last three encounters, giving up an average of 101 points. Leading the way defensively has been former steal champion Kawhi Leonard who is currently averaging 1.9 steals per game.

📊 24 PTS / 53.3 FG% / 3 AST@kawhileonard posted at least 20 points for the 14th time this season. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/35Rd9iZeUs — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 30, 2021

Kawhi will take up his usual place in the Clippers frontcourt alongside veteran forward Nicolas Batum who is shooting at a career-high 45% from deep. Reggie Jackson will likely start his 4th game in a row at point with Paul George alongside who is returning to his All-Star best after struggling through injuries last season. Finally, at the five will be Serge Ibaka who has formed a nice rotation pairing with Ivica Zubac since moving to join former teammate Leonard.

New York Knicks

New York Knicks fans have been indulging in their side's recent upturn in fortune with Thibodeau producing what those before him could not. The Knicks are menacing on defense and have the young stars to become a powerhouse once again in the coming years.

RJ Barrett is having a breakout season with 17.8 points and 6.7 rebounds in the Knicks backcourt alongside Elfrid Payton. His stellar performances have been outshone by the dominance of Julius Randle who is currently grabbing 11.1 rebounds and scoring 22.2 points per game in an All-Star worthy year so far. He has been joined by the returning Burks to provide some veteran leadership on the court along with Mitchell Robinson at center.

LA Clippers vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

G Reggie Jackson, G Paul George, F Kawhi Leonard, F Nicolas Batum, C Serge Ibaka

New York Knicks

G RJ Barrett, G Elfrid Payton, F Julius Randle, F Alec Burks, C Mitchell Robinson