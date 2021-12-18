LA Clippers vs OKC Thunder: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers will visit the Paycom Center on Saturday to take on the OKC Thunder in an enticing 2021-22 NBA regular-season game.

The Clippers are coming off a disappointing 103-124 loss against the Utah Jazz. Marcus Morris scored 24 points, while Eric Bledsoe had 21 off the bench. LA barely looked in control to win the match as Paul George missed his fourth straight game due to injury.

Meanwhile, the Thunder also endured defeat in their previous outing. They lost 110-113 to the New Orleans Pelicans in a dramatic finish that saw Devonte' Graham sink a 61-footer buzzer-beater to seal the win for the Pels. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the lone bright spot for OKC as he scored a team-high 33 points.

LA Clippers Injury Report

The LA Clippers have listed five players on their injury report for this game. Paul George and Nicolas Batum are listed as questionable, while Serge Ibaka, Kawhi Leonard and Jason Preston are ruled out.

George and Batum are dealing with elbow and ankle sprains, respectively. Meanwhile, Ibaka is out for personal reasons, Leonard is recovering from his ACL injury, and Preston is dealing with a foot injury.

Player Name Status Reason Paul George Questionable Elbow sprain Nicolas Batum Questionable Ankle sprain Kawhi Leonard Out ACL injury recovery Serge Ibaka Out Personal reasons Jason Preston Out Foot injury

OKC Thunder Injury Report

The OKC Thunder have listed Luguentz Dort as questionable. Ty Jerome, Tre Mann and Aleksej Pokusveski and Aaron Wiggins are all out because of G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Luguentz Dort Questionable Ankle Sprain Ty Jerome Out G-League assignment Tre Mann Out G-League assignment Aleksej Pokusveski Out G-League assignment Aaron Wiggins Out G-League two-way

LA Clippers vs OKC Thunder: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers could see some changes made to their starting lineup if Paul George returns for this game. George will likely replace Terance Mann as the small forward. Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard could continue to start as guards, with Marcus Morris and Ivica Zubac completing the lineup.

If Nicolas Batum also returns, he could either start in place of Marcus Morris or come off the bench. If he does play in the second unit, he will likely play the most minutes among them, along with Terance Mann and Eric Bledsoe.

OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder could also make changes to their starting lineup from the last game. Luguentz Dort could make his return and is likely to replace Aaron Wiggins in the small forward position. The rest of the lineup that featured Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Darius Bazley and Derrick Favors will likely start again.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Kenrich Williams and Mike Muscala will likely play the most minutes from the reserve unit.

LA Clippers vs OKC Thunder: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Luke Kennard | Small Forward - Paul George | Power Forward - Marcus Morris | Center - Ivica Zubac.

OKC Thunder

Point Guard - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | Shooting Guard - Josh Giddey | Small Forward - Luguentz Dort | Power Forward - Darius Bazley | Center - Derrick Favors.

Edited by David Nyland