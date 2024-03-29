LA Clippers vs Orlando Magic Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 29, 2024

The LA Clippers vs Orlando Magic matchup is one of the 12 NBA games scheduled for Friday. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, with LA winning the previous game 118-102 on Oct. 31.

On that note, let’s take a look at the LA Clippers vs Orlando Magic preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for March 29.

The Clippers hold a 36-32 all-time advantage against the Magic. LA won the most recent game between the two teams behind Paul George’s 27 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Paolo Banchero had 15 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals for Orlando.

The LA Clippers vs Orlando Magic game is scheduled for Friday, March 29, at Kia Center. The game begins at 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports SoCal. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Clippers (-120) vs. Magic (+100)

Spread: Clippers (-1.5) vs. Magic (+1.5)

Total (O/U): Clippers -110 (o210) vs. Magic -110 (u210)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

The Clippers (45-27) are fourth in the West and are fighting the New Orleans Pelicans (45-28) to keep that spot. The Clippers have won just four of their past 10 games. They, however, beat the Philadelphia 76ers 108-107 on Wednesday. Paul George had a double-double (22 points and 10 rebounds), while James Harden had 16 points and 14 assists in his return to Philly.

The Magic (42-30) are fifth in the East and are on a two-game losing streak. Some late heroics by Steph Curry on Wednesday saw Orlando lose 101-93. Cole Anthony had 26 points off of the bench. Orlando needs to ensure that it doesn’t lose anymore ground as it wouldn’t want to be a part of the play-in tournament.

LA Clippers vs Orlando Magic starting lineups, subs and rotations

All key LA players are fit for the game. Clippers coach Ty Lue should start:

PG: James Harden SG: Terance Mann SF: Paul George PF: Kawhi Leonard C: Ivica Zubac

The Clippers’ key players off the bench should be Russell Westbrook, Norman Powell and Mason Plumlee.

The Magic have a clean bill of health for the game. Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley should start:

PG: Jalen Suggs SG: Gary Harris SF: Franz Wagner PF: Paolo Banchero C: Wendell Carter Jr.

Orlando’s key substitutes should be Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac, Joe Ingles and Moritz Wagner.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

LA Clippers vs Orlando Magic betting tips

Kawhi Leonard has an over/under of 22.5 points. After an off night at Philly, Leonard should bounce back to have a great game on Friday. He should end the night with over 22.5 points.

Paolo Banchero has an over/under of 21.5 points. Banchero wasn’t great against Golden State and he will look to prevent the Magic from losing three in a row. Expect Banchero to come out strong in the first quarter and end the game with more than 21.5 points.

LA Clippers vs Orlando Magic prediction

The Clippers are slightly favored on the road. Russell Westbrook’s return from injury has provided some key impetus to the team. LA should cover the spread for a win. Both teams are great at defense and that should show in the game. The team total is expected to be under 210 points.