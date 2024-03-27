LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 27, 2024

The LA Clippers begin an East Coast swing in the "City of Brotherly Love" to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. Los Angeles, which lost to Philly on Sunday, will be hoping to avoid a sweep versus the Joel Embiid-less team. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and James Harden are all healthy so they will fancy their chances against the hosts.

Besides Embiid, the 76ers continue to miss the presence of De’Anthony Melton and Robert Covington. Kelly Oubre Jr.’s status remains iffy due to left shoulder soreness. Philadelphia, however, beat the Clippers 121-107 without them so it will be confident in the rematch at home.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Clippers have their superstars active but they have seemingly lost their mojo since mid-February. Leonard and his teammates are desperate for wins as they are in a tight battle for the fourth spot in the hotly-contested Western Conference. LA’s execution on both ends of the floor will have to improve to even the season series and get a much-needed victory.

LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Wells Fargo Center will host the matchup between the LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers. ESPN will air the game on national TV while NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports SoCal will cover the same locally.

Moneyline: Clippers (-245) vs. 76ers (+200)

Spread: Clippers (-6.0) vs. 76ers (+6.0)

Total (O/U): Clippers (o218.5 -110) vs. 76ers (u218.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Game preview

The LA Clippers were horrendous in their first meeting with the 76ers. They desperately tried to shake off the poor and lackluster opening but could not do so. Philadelphia’s strong finishing kick eventually doomed the Clippers.

Los Angeles needs to have more sense of urgency and execute their game plan well on both ends of the floor. Philly may be crippled but it has already proven that it can defeat them.

Expand Tweet

The Philadelphia 76ers know there will be no cavalry coming to save them. They will have to keep fighting against a star-studded roster that includes "The Claw." Tyrese Maxey and his teammates have beaten their visitors before so that should count for something when they meet again.

LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

F - Paul George, SF - Kawhi Leonard, C - Ivica Zubac, SG - James Harden and SG - Terance Mann will start for the LA Clippers.

Russell Westbrook is back so he is going to come off the bench first for Ty Lue. He is likely going to give Harden a breather or take out Mann to form a partnership with “The Beard.”

F - Nic Batum, PF - Tobias Harris, C - Mo Bamba, PG - Kyle Lowry and PG - Tyrese Maxey will open the game for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Buddy Hield coming on for Lowry for more shooting is likely happening. Paul Reed could also be an option to take out Bamba.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Betting tips

Kawhi Leonard has a 23.5 over/under points prop on Wednesday. “The Claw” had an off-night in the first meeting with the 76ers. He will likely be looking to make up for that with an aggressive approach in the rematch. Leonard will likely get over his points prop.

Tyrese Maxey gets a 26.5 over/under points prop, which is unsurprising. He has averaged 26.7 PPG in his last three games despite being the center of attention of opposing teams’ defense. Maxey might top his points prop in the rematch with the Clippers.

LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction

The LA Clippers can’t afford another slip-up against the Philadelphia 76ers in the rematch. James Harden will be motivated to show what his former team lost when he returns to Philly for the first time since he was traded. LA’s healthier roster and star-studded core will likely carry them to the top against Philly’s +6.0 spread.