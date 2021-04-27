LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - April 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers will lock horns with the Phoenix Suns at the Phoenix Suns Arena tomorrow in a game between two Western Conference heavyweights.

The Suns are second in the Western Conference standings with a 43-18 record, while the Clippers are right behind them in third with a 43-20 record.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 28th; 10:00 PM ET (Thursday, 29th April; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers are coming off a shock 103-120 battering at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans, a game in which no Clippers player scored more than 17 points. The LA Clippers offense has failed quite rarely this season, managing to register a second-best 118 offensive rating.

Advertisement

Back to work on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/NfcXpSAS6G — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 27, 2021

Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson have played an integral role in the LA Clippers' success, averaging 13.6 and 10.5 points, respectively. The LA Clippers have been an extremely efficient team in the 2020/21 campaign, leading the league in both 3-point and free-throw percentages.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George

In Kawhi Leonard's absence, the responsibility of leading the LA Clippers' offense will fall on Paul George's shoulders. After a relatively poor 2019/20, George has bounced back in style, averaging an impressive 23.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He is shooting an impeccable 42.4% from the deep while tallying 1.2 steals per contest.

Advertisement

George is on a revenge tour against his critics and tomorrow's game against the Phoenix Suns serves as a perfect opportunity for him to answer back.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson; Shooting Guard - Terance Mann; Small Forward - Paul George; Power Forward - Marcus Morris; Center - Ivica Zubac.

Also Read: Kia NBA Rookie of the Year Race: Latest Power Rankings - April 26th, 2021

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns are one of the few teams in the NBA who rank in the top 10 in terms of both offense and defense. They have moved the ball extremely well and, as a result, have registered the fifth-highest assists in the league. The Suns have shot brilliantly from the field, making 49% of their shot attempts.

Chris Paul has been a monumental acquisition for the Phoenix Suns, as the veteran point guard has averaged 16 points, 8.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds. Mikal Bridges has also been a key part of Monty Williams' plans, putting up 13 points and 4 rebounds apart from playing some strong defense.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns v New York Knicks

Advertisement

Devin Booker has been on a tear this season, averaging 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists per game. Having improved his playmaking and defense, Booker looks like a different player with Chris Paul beside him in the backcourt. Booker has played a talisman-like role for the Suns, making some crucial shots in the closing minutes of the game on several occasions.

The 24-year-old has looked in phenomenal touch and his teammates will expect him to go off against the LA Clippers tomorrow.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Chris Paul; Shooting Guard - Devin Booker; Small Forward - Torrey Craig; Power Forward - Mikal Bridges; Center - DeAndre Ayton.

Clippers vs. Suns Prediction

The Phoenix Suns will be the favorites to win the clash, especially considering the fact that Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out of the game. Devin Booker and Chris Paul have been in sublime form and the Suns should prevail tomorrow at their home arena.

Where to Watch Clippers vs. Suns

The LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns game will be available on ESPN. The game will be televised locally on Bally Sports Southern California and Bally Sports Arizona. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass too.

Also Read: 5 NBA MVPs in the regular season who went on to lose in the NBA finals