LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - February 15th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers will have no time to enjoy their return to LA, as they hit the road for a back-to-back matchup against the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center on Tuesday, February 15.

The Clippers are coming off a 119-104 win against the Golden State Warriors. With their second consecutive win, the Clippers have improved to 29-30 on the season. Meanwhile, the Suns continued their streak of dominance, adding a 132-105 win against the Orlando Magic to improve to 46-10 on the season.

Tuesday night's game will be the third installment of the four-game season series between the Clippers and the Suns. With the series tied at one apiece, the Suns will look to take the lead at home.

Match Details

Fixture - LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns; NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time - Tuesday, February 15, 2022; 10:00 PM ET (Wednesday, February 16th, 2022; 8:30 AM IST).

Venue - Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ.

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers are coming off a tremendous win against the Golden State Warriors on Monday. Now on a two-game winning streak, the Clippers continue to be a solid unit in the absence of key players.

Against the Warriors, the Clippers saw tremendous performances across the board. Each player in the starting rotation recorded double-digit scoring, with Terance Mann taking over the scoring load with a 25-point performance.

Reggie Jackson: 19 PTS, 8 REB, 9 AST

Ivica Zubac: 18 PTS (8-10 FGM), 8 REB

Nicolas Batum: 14 PTS, 8 REB, 4 3PM

Terance Mann ties a career high with 25 PTS, including 14 in the 3rd quarter to propel the @LAClippers past GSW!

Reggie Jackson: 19 PTS, 8 REB, 9 AST

Ivica Zubac: 18 PTS (8-10 FGM), 8 REB

Nicolas Batum: 14 PTS, 8 REB, 4 3PM

Stephen Curry: 33 PTS, 8 3PM

Meanwhile, Reggie Jackson had a near triple double outing. The Clippers enjoyed a great shooting night, shooting 56.5% from the field and 44.1% from beyond the arc.

A large part of the Clippers' success can be attributed to their big man rotation. With Ivica Zubac and Isaiah Hartenstein combining for 27 points and 14 rebounds, the big man duo laid waste to the smaller Warriors.

Key Player - Reggie Jackson

Reggie Jackson celebrates a play.

A key player for the LA Clippers in their upcoming away fixture could be Reggie Jackson. As a secondary star in the Clippers lineup, Jackson has stepped up in the absence of superstars like Paul George.

Jackson recorded a near triple-double against Golden State. Registering 19 points, eight rebounds and nine assists, Jackson was a key factor in moving the needle for the Clippers in the game.

He also did a great job delivering key buckets to stop the Warriors' runs. A thunderous dunk also brought the momentum back in the Clippers' favor.

Reggie Jackson cleared for TAKE-OFF

In the next game, Jackson will hope to continue his role as a point guard. Getting the rest of his team involved, the 31-year old will have his work cut out against a unit like the Suns.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Terance Mann | F - Marcus Morris Sr. | F - Nicolas Batum | C - Ivica Zubac.

Phoenix Suns Preview

Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have continued to be one of the best teams in the NBA. With a 46-10 record, the Suns are well ahead of any team in the league at the moment.

While they are a solid defensive unit, the Suns have been one of the best offensive units too. The Suns have overwhelmed most teams because of their masterfully crafted system led by Chris Paul.

Their last game against the Orlando Magic saw the Suns notch their fifth consecutive win. On the back of balanced scoring across the board, Phoenix saw Devin Booker lead the offensive charge with 26 points. With Deandre Ayton contributing 17 points and ten rebounds, the Suns managed a comfortable win.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Chris Paul scans the floor to make a play.

A key player for the Phoenix Suns in their upcoming home matchup could be Chris Paul. He has had a tremendous season as he focuses on his playmaking duties.

Although Paul is a capable scorer himself, the 35-year old has been key in running Phoenix's offense to perfection. Coming off a ten points and 15 assists performance against the Orlando Magic, Paul put his playmaking skills on full display.

Paul is the NBA's leader in assists per game this season. With an average of 10.7 assists per game, Paul recording such numbers boosts the Suns' efficiency.

Taking on the task of getting his teammates involved, Paul will have to mobilize the Suns' offense in this upcoming game. They'll need to take advantage of the Clippers' fatigue. The Suns will also need Paul to establish himself as a scoring threat to draw attention and open up Ayton as a lob threat.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton.

Clippers vs Suns Match Prediction

The LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns matchup should see the Suns emerge victorious.

The decimated Clippers' roster could face an additional disadvantage in the form of playing on the road and the fatigue of playing back-to-back against the Suns. Although the Clippers have been great in executing down the stretch, coming up against the best in the West after facing the Warriors could be too much of a challenge.

Where to watch the Clippers vs Suns game?

The LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. The game will also be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Arizona/Sun. The game will be available on the NBA's League Pass platform too. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into KMVP 98.7/S: KSUN.

