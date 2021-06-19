LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Prediction and Match Preview - June 20th, 2021 | Game 1, 2021 NBA Playoffs 

The LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns will square off in Game 1 of their 2021 NBA Western Conference Finals series at Phoenix Suns Arena on Sunday. The Suns finished as the higher seed, which will give them homecourt advantage in the opening two games.

The LA Clippers head into this contest on the back of a 4-2 series win against the Western Conference leaders Utah Jazz. Despite losing Kawhi Leonard to a knee injury, the Clippers seem to be in good spirits. They will be eager to achieve a positive result in their first-ever Conference Finals appearance.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns will be hoping they can adjust without All-Star point guard Chris Paul for the first few games before he returns from the league's health and safety protocols. Nonetheless, the team has seen most of its players step up in their last two series and look confident ahead of their first Conference Finals in a decade.

Match Details

Fixture - LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns | Game 1, 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time - Sunday, June 20th, 2021; 3:30 PM ET (June 21st, 1:00 AM IST).

Venue - Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ.

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers have had to fight and claw their way back into both series they have played leading up to the Conference Finals so far. Ty Lue's men are slow starters and have come back from being 2-0 down on both occasions.

However, the LA Clippers should be aiming to get off to a winning start against the Phoenix Suns. They are likely to play the rest of the playoffs without talisman Kawhi Leonard, which could make it difficult for them to rally back if they drop the opening game of the series.

The LA Clippers will have to play at a higher intensity than usual against the Suns as they are a much quicker and younger side than the teams Paul George and co. have faced before in the playoffs so far.

The Suns also have the second-best defense among the remaining playoff teams. That being said, the LA Clippers must try to avoid letting Devin Booker and Co. settle on the defensive end and look to be effective in transition.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George

Paul George has done a phenomenal job in the absence of Kawhi Leonard in the last two games and will have to continue leading the LA Clippers from the front. He was key in helping the team get here, and they will be banking on him to lead them to the NBA Finals.

PG may have to guard Devin Booker for the majority of the game as he can match his speed and has a size advantage over him. That particular player battle will be the biggest showdown on Sunday and will play a key role in determining the outcome of the match.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Paul George | Small Forward - Terance Mann | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Ivica Zubac.

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns have the best winning percentage among playoff teams so far at 80%. They have been lethal at both ends of the floor and are highly adaptable to in-game situations.

The Phoenix Suns will likely be without Chris Paul in Game 1, though, and may find it tough to get going offensively against the LA Clippers if he doesn't return. In that case, Monty Williams' men will have to make sure they come up big on the defensive end. It is something they have done well so far and has also given them success.

They will have to be wary of the LA Clippers' shooting prowess and fluid offense, however, as they do have the tools to overcome their opponents just by outscoring them.

The key for the Suns will be to limit the LA Clippers' three-point shooting and be efficient from deep themselves, in order to defend homecourt in Game 1.

Key Player - Deandre Ayton

Phoenix Suns v New York Knicks

Playing solid defense is the key for the Phoenix Suns until the return of Chris Paul, making Deandre Ayton a vital cog in helping them win Sunday's contest.

He has been exceptional in setting up the Suns' defense and communicating with the perimeter defenders in the 10 playoff games they have played so far. Ayton will need to be at his absolute best again to make sure his team outplays the LA Clippers.

It is likely to be Deandre Ayton's toughest assignment so far in the NBA playoffs, as even without Kawhi, the Clippers are still one of the best offensive teams in the league.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Devin Booker | Shooting Guard - Cameron Payne | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - Deandre Ayton.

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Prediction

The LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns will both be without their leaders for the game on Sunday, making it an evenly matched contest. Both teams have performed admirably in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but the Clippers are looking like the better team on paper.

Their squad depth is something that could give them a slight advantage in Game 1, making them the favorites by a slender margin to win Sunday's tie.

However, the Phoenix Suns will have home-crowd support and are one of the grittiest sides in the league. The LA Clippers will have to make sure they do not take them for granted as Monty Williams' side are more than capable of winning the game even without CP3.

Where to watch Clippers vs Suns Game 1

Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Finals between the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns will be televised nationally on ABC. Fans can also stream the game online via NBA League Pass with a subscription.

