LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 9 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns matchup is one of the highlights of a loaded Tuesday NBA slate. The game tips off at Footprint Center in Phoenix at 10 pm ET. Both teams are battling for seeding in the Western Conference. The Clippers come in with a 50-28 record, while the Suns are 46-32.

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report

LA Clippers Injury Report, April 9

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kawhi Leonard is out once again with a knee injury. He has not played much in April. Joshua Primo is out with an ankle injury. Daniel Theis is questionable with a thumb injury.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report, April 9

Jusuf Nurkic is listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain. His status will be monitored ahead of tip-off.

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

LA Clippers Depth Chart: April 9

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG James Harden Russell Westbrook Xavier Moon SG Terance Mann Norman Powell Brandon Boston Jr. SF Paul George Amir Coffey

PF P.J. Tucker Kobe Brown C Ivica Zubac Daniel Theis (DTD) Mason Plumlee

Phoenix Suns Depth Chart: April 9

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Devin Booker Isaiah Thomas Saben Lee SG Bradley Beal Eric Gordon

SF Grayson Allen Royce O'Neale Josh Okogie PF Kevin Durant Bol Bol Nassir Little C Jusuf Nurkic (DTD) Drew Eubanks Thaddeus Young

LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns: Game Preview

The Clippers are coming off a huge comeback win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They have also won six of their last seven. The Phoenix Suns are also surging at the right time. They have won four of their last six.

This game will be huge with regards to the playoffs. The Clippers have a two-game lead over the Mavericks in fifth. They could almost clinch the four-seed with a win on Tuesday.

The Suns need the win even more as Phoenix is tied with the New Orleans Pelicans. They hold the tiebreaker for sixth, while the Pelicans are seventh. A win would be vital to keeping Phoenix in the top six.

This matchup has two games back-to-back this week. The first is on Tuesday in Phoenix, with the second coming in LA on Wednesday.

The Clippers won both meetings earlier this year. LA won the first in early January, 131–122 on the road. They returned five days later in LA and won easily once again with another offensive outpouring 138-111.

The Suns are heavy favorites at home. They are 7.5-point favorites to win this entertaining West matchup. The Suns are favored due to the absence of Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers have played well without their star, though, as Paul George has carried the load.

How do I watch the LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns?

The LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns game will not air nationally. It will be available on demand on the NBA app and to NBA League Pass subscribers.

In the LA area, the game will air on ClipperVision and KTLA The CW. It will be blacked out on Bally Sports SoCal. In the Phoenix area, the game will air on Arizona’s Family Sports and stream on Suns Live.