LA Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers travel to the Moda Center in Oregon to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. Both teams have been struggling to rack up wins lately. The Trail Blazers have lost five of their last six games, whereas the Clippers have lost five of their last seven.

Despite the absence of two-time DPOY Kawhi Leonard, the LA Clippers are 3rd in the league in defensive rating. They have conceded less than 105 points on average. However, they are 12-12 right now because their offense is ranked 26th in the league and they cannot keep up with some of the healthier teams in the association.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers are not looking like a postseason threat this year, with or without Damian Lillard. They have fallen to 10th in the West with an 11-13 record and things aren't looking bright for them. They are 10-3 at home but 1-10 on the road, which isn't a great recipe for a playoff team. Moreover, their defense hasn't improved at all and many analysts are now suggesting it is time to break up the Lillard-McCollum duo.

LA Clippers Injury Report

Paul George of the LA Clippers against the LA Lakers

The LA Clippers have listed Nicolas Batum out for this matchup as he goes through conditioning to get back into game shape. He has missed the last eight games in a row due to COVID-19 and is now ready to join the team soon.

Kawhi Leonard and Jason Preston continue to rehabilitate from their respective long-term injuries and are both without a return timeline. Leonard suffered an ACL tear during last year's playoffs while Preston is dealing with a foot injury.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Kawhi Leonard Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Jason Preston Out Right Foot Injury - Recovery Nicolas Batum Out Return to Competition Reconditioning Keon Johnson Out G-League - On Assignment Jay Scrubb Out G-League - Two-way

Keon Johnson and Jay Scrubb were both sent to their NBA G-League affiliate, Agua Caliente Clippers.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers on the bench

The Portland Trail Blazers continue to be without the services of Damian Lillard. He is dealing with abdomen tendinopathy and is out due to injury management. He has missed the last three games in a row and is expected to miss more going forward. Meanwhile, his backcourt partner CJ McCollum is also on the injury report due to a rib contusion, but he is listed as probable to play.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Damian Lillard Out Abdomen Tendinopathy - Injury Management Anfernee Simons Out Right Ankle Sprain Nassir Little Questionable Left Ankle Sprain CJ McCollum Probable Ribs Contusion

Anfernee Simons has also been ruled out due to a sprain in his ankle, while Nassir Little is questionable to play for the same reason.

LA Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers will likely deploy the lineup from their last game. Reggie Jackson could run the point guard role as usual, but Paul George should play the shooting guard position instead of small forward. Marcus Morris Sr. will likely play the small forward role while Serge Ibaka starts as the power forward. And finally, Ivica Zubac should retain his center position. Luke Kennard and Terence Mann will likely get the most minutes off the bench.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have started Anfernee Simons instead of Damian Lillard at the point guard position but the former is now ruled out as well. It gives coach Chauncey Billups fewer rotation and lineup options heading into the matchup. Dennis Smith Jr. will likely start at the point and CJ McCollum will join him in the backcourt.

If McCollum doesn't play as well, then Ben McLemore or Tony Snell is expected to start as the two-guard. Norman Powell, Robert Covington, and Jusuf Nurkic will retain their small forward, power forward and center roles respectively in the frontcourt.

LA Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Paul George | F - Marcus Morris Sr. | F - Serge Ibaka | C - Ivica Zubac.

Portland Trail Blazers

G - Dennis Smith Jr. | G - CJ McCollum | F - Norman Powell | F - Robert Covington | C - Jusuf Nurkic.

